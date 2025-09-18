Suspect wanted for allegedly groping three women as they walked to work in Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly groped three women in less than half an hour in Corona.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a serial groper who targeted three women in 20 minutes on Monday, Sept. 1, in Corona.

The first incident occurred at around 5:55 a.m. as a 37-year-old victim was walking to work near the intersection of 103rd Street and 37th Avenue when a stranger approached her from behind and allegedly grabbed her buttocks before running off westbound on 37th Avenue toward 102nd Street.

The suspect struck again, a half mile away, nearly 15 minutes later, when he came across a 37-year-old woman who was walking to work near a bus stop in front of 34-10 108th St. He allegedly grabbed her rear end before running off southbound on 108th Street toward 37th Avenue, where he turned left and then north onto 109th Street.

He approached his third victim near the intersection of 36th Avenue and 109th Street. A 33-year-old woman was also walking to work when he allegedly grabbed her buttocks and fled westbound on 36th Avenue back toward 108th Street, police said, adding that the three victims were not injured during the encounters.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion. He was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, dark-colored pants and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information regarding these forcible touching incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 14, the 115th Precinct has reported 85 sex crimes so far in 2025, 17 fewer than the 102 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 16.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.