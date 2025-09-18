Suspect sought in Kew Gardens jewel heist at private residence near Forest Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly pulled off a jewel heist in a Kew Gardens home late last month.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a bearded burglar who was captured on video surveillance pulling off a jewel heist at a Kew Gardens home four blocks east of Forest Park late last month.

The suspect was seen walking on 84th Street near 118th Street at around 4:45 a.m. when he unlawfully entered a private residence through a rear door. Once inside, the suspect went into a bedroom and removed a black box, which contained jewelry valued at approximately $1,950, police said. The stranger left the home and ran off southbound on 118th Street toward Bessemer Street in Richmond Hill. There were no injuries reported after the jewel heist.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion with dark hair, a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black flip-flops.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 14, the 102nd Precinct has reported 74 burglaries so far in 2025, nine fewer than the 65 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.