Suspect snatches woman’s handbag inside Ridgewood subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly ran off with a woman’s handbag that she left on a bench inside the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 20 are looking for the suspect who allegedly stole a woman’s handbag inside the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station late last month and remains at large.

Police say the grand larceny occurred on the night of Friday, Aug. 29, when the 52-year-old victim left her handbag unattended on a bench on the platform when a stranger sat down next to it, rummaged through it, and then removed it from the bench before running off in an unknown direction. The handbag did not contain any cash, but it had a mix of personal items, including the woman’s identification, credit cards, and debit cards, according to the complaint.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion. He is believed to be approximately 30 to 40 years old and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, tan pants, white sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 31, the 104th Precinct has reported 436 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 13 fewer than the 449 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 2.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct, with a dozen reported so far this year, one fewer than the 13 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 7.7%, according to CompStat.