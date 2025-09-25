Two suspects wanted for arson after torching parked cars in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects, who allegedly torched parked vehicles in Jamaica on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are looking for two arsonists who allegedly torched two parked cars near the intersection of 146th Street and Linden Boulevard on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 18.

Police say the two suspects were caught on camera after they set an orange Infiniti and a black Infiniti on fire just before 4 a.m. and casually walked away from the scene northbound on 146th Street toward 111th Avenue. The vehicles were unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, who appeared to be masked up and wearing hooded jackets. A police spokesman could not provide further descriptions of the alleged arsonists.

Anyone with information regarding this arson investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.