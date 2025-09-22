Three suspects wanted in Jamaica armed robbery: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspects and the driver of their getaway car in connection with an armed robbery on Queens Boulevard in Jamaica on Sept. 5.

Police from the 107th Precinct are still looking for three suspects who pulled off an armed robbery in broad daylight in Jamaica earlier this month.

Police say a 33-year-old man was in front of an auto body shop at 139-27 Queens Boulevard at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, when a white Honda Accord pulled up alongside him. Two masked men got out of the car and approached the victim from behind and demanded his property while the third man remained in the vehicle as a getaway driver.

One of the robbers allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened the victim while the other suspect placed him in a chokehold before forcibly removing a chain from his neck, a bracelet,and his wallet containing approximately $2,500 and his credit and debit cards, police said. The perpetrators even snatched his eyeglasses before getting back into the Honda Accord that sped off southbound on Queens Boulevard toward Hillside Avenue. The victim was not injured during the armed robbery.

The getaway car had a Massachusetts license plate #2RHH48.

The NYPD released surveillance images of two of the suspects who wore hooded sweatshirts, face masks, sweatpants, and sneakers. They could not provide a description of the unseen gateway driver.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 21, the 107th Precinct has reported 78 robberies so far in 2025, a half dozen fewer than the 84 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 7.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.