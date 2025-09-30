Four suspects wanted for stabbing two men near Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for four suspects who allegedly stabbed two men in front of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave subway station on Sept. 29.

Police from the 110th Precinct are looking for four suspects who were involved in the stabbing of two men near the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue transit hub on Monday evening.

Police say the two victims were at the intersection of 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 when they were engaged by four masked men. The following argument escalated into violence when the 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old were both stabbed in the back. The four suspects ran off in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspects were all wearing ski masks, according to the NYPD. One wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, while the second man wore a black hoodie, dark-colored shorts and white sneakers. The third suspect wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts and white sneakers, while the fourth perpetrator wore a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 28, the 110th Precinct has reported 434 felony assaults so far in 2025, 186 fewer than the 620 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 30%, according to the most recent CompStat report.