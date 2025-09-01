A taste of Autumn: Western Queens embraces seasonal flavors

As the seasons change, the menus at many of the cafes and bakeries in Western Queens begin to reflect the flavors of the fall, from pecan to caramel, ube, and much more. From Astoria’s cozy coffee shops to the decadent dessert shops of Long Island City, a wave of new and returning fall flavors are here to indulge. Get ready to embrace the season with everything from pumpkin spice treats and creative ciders to savory, seasonal dishes at these bakeries and cafes in Western Queens.

Cakes By Nerwan

Cakes By Nerwan offers a variety of seasonal and year-round desserts, from their cake jars, banana pudding, tres leches, and more. With the start of Fall, the family-owned bakery offers treats like pumpkin tiramisu, ornate Halloween-themed cupcakes, and other delights for the season.

23-02 31st St., Astoria

cakesbynerwan.com

Instagram: @cakesbynerwan

Cafe Renis

Cafe Renis serves an array of coffee and tea, including their 24k gold latte, pastries, sandwiches, and other freshly made items. For the Fall, the cafe will offer seasonal pastries and drinks, from pumpkin-spiced lattes, apple crumb cake, and more.

47-14 30th Ave., Astoria

caferenis.com

Instagram: @cafe_renis

Ample Hills

Ample Hills is a favorite dessert spot for all seasons, especially with their limited edition flavors throughout the year to amplify flavors of the season. With past flavors like pumpkin spice and salted crack caramel, the popular go-to shop is bound to have something unique for the new season.

34-02 30th Ave. Astoria

amplehills.com

Instagram: @amplehills

Soft Swerve

Soft Swerve specializes in Asian-inspired flavors, including a list of Fall flavors to enjoy, including ube, matcha, and black sesame. Customers can enjoy the frozen treats on its own, with fun toppings, or try one of their hard-scoop flavors.

28-17 Jackson Ave., LIC

softswerve.com

Instagram: @softswervenyc

Spot Dessert

Spot Dessert is a popular space for unique desserts, including fall-inspired flavors. From Autumn Yuzu Trifle to kabocha pie and more, the dessert spot has a great fall and winter menu to indulge.

28-43 Jackson Ave., LIC

spotdessertbar.com

Instagram: @spotdessertbar

Chip City

Chip City keeps their menu fresh with new weekly specials and seasonal treats, including candy corn cookie, caramel apple cider donut, monster chip, pumpkin pie latte, and other fun and tasty flavors to celebrate the Autumn season.

45-05 40th St., Sunnyside

chipcitycookies.com

Instagram: @chipcitycookies

Kora

Kora is a Filipino-inspired bakery with sweets like ube donuts, basque cake, leche flan ni Lola, and much more. For the Fall, the bakery brings out seasonal flavors and treats, from tamarind apple crumble pie, blood orange and milk chocolate fried brioche, and many more decadent treats.

45-12 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

fromkora.com

Instagram: @fromkora