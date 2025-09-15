Taste of Sunnyside returns Oct. 12 with over 65 businesses, tickets go on sale Thursday

Attendees sample food at Chakra Cafe during the 2024 Taste of Sunnyside. Photo: Ramy Mahmoud.

Tickets for the 2025 Taste of Sunnyside will go on sale this Thursday, with the popular annual restaurant crawl set to return next month featuring over 65 local restaurants.

The 15th annual event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 12 from 1-7 p.m., providing attendees with an opportunity to sample some of the best food that Sunnyside has to offer.

The festival, organized by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID), provides ample time to go door-to-door through the neighborhood and discover the strength of Sunnyside’s dining scene.

A celebration of cultural diversity

Participants can expect globally inspired dishes from restaurants like Bolivian Llama Party, Zirve Turkish Grill and Riko Peruvian, along with local favorites such as Soleluna and Cardamom.

A number of establishments that have opened their doors in the past 12 months, including fast-casual joint Simple Peruvian and Irish bar Cousin Larry’s, will also participate in the 2025 festival, giving them an opportunity to announce themselves to new potential customers.

Dirk McCall de Palomá, executive director of Sunnyside Shines, said 68 participants have signed up for the event at present and believes the final total could rise above 70.

“The Taste of Sunnyside is back and even bigger than last year (when it featured a record-number of participants),” McCall de Palomá said in a statement. “Attendees will get the chance to try a wide array of cuisines and samples on six Sunnyside commercial corridors. We have four roaming bands hyping up the crowds and engaging the entire neighborhood in this day of culinary celebration.”

More than just food

Taste of Sunnyside is more than a culinary experience; it is a community celebration. As guests sample dishes, they will enjoy roving musicians, a DJ and live performances by local artists. The event aims to not only highlight Sunnyside’s dining scene, but also foster connections among neighbors and support the local economy.

This year’s event also features a block party underneath the Sunnyside Arch on 46th Street between Queens Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue throughout the six-hour event.

“We are extremely excited by the economic boost this event will bring to the neighborhood. Get your tickets early – we always sell out,” McCall de Palomá added.

Event tickets and details

Tickets will be available for $55 including taxes and fees when they go on sale on Thursday and can be purchased here.

Check-in for the event will be at both Lowery Plaza at 40th Street and Queens Boulevard and 46th Street and Queens Boulevard. Guests will be provided with recommended routes to experience each ‘taste’ on the crawl. Two buses will be available for those who would like transportation along the event route.

The event was changed to a crawl format in 2021 due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow attendees to better engage with the participating businesses, with long lines forming outside a number of restaurants throughout the day last year.

McCall de Palomá said the crawl format has been an overwhelming success, stating that it shows attendees where specific restaurants are located in the neighborhood and allows them to connect with restaurant and bar owners.

“You’re meeting the people behind the food, and you’re trying one of the best things on the menu,” McCall de Palomá said after last year’s event.

An exciting opportunity for small businesses

The event offers small businesses a chance to greet familiar faces and meet new customers.

Marcos Rodriguez of Cousin Larry’s said it is a “true honor” to participate in the popular food crawl.

“Having the opportunity to now share my food with over 1,000 people from across Queens is a true honor, and I look forward to bringing a smile to each and every face,” Rodriguez said.

Anil Amin, the owner of Cardamom Indian Cuisine, described Taste of Sunnyside as one of the biggest economic engines for the neighborhood.

“We get to meet so many people and have them taste the food from Cardamom Indian Cuisine. They always return to try more,” Amin said.

Elected officials also welcomed the return of Taste of Sunnyside, describing the event as an “incredible event” that highlights Sunnyside’s thriving food scene.

Council Member Julie Won described the event as a “beloved tradition” that showcases the diversity of local restaurants.

“With over 60 eateries participating, it’s a great way to support our small businesses and keep money in our community. Thank you to Sunnyside Shines for celebrating the heart of our district,” Won said.

State Sen. Mike Gianaris also expressed excitement ahead of the upcoming event.

“Sunnyside is home to some of the best cuisine, and a Taste of Sunnyside has helped to spotlight a diverse and delectable array from local establishments,” Gianaris said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards encouraged community members and outsiders alike to take advantage of the opportunity to sample dozens of delicious eateries.

“Back for a 15th incredible year, Taste of Sunnyside is a great way to enjoy delicious, diverse food from all across the world right here in our community, all while supporting our small businesses,” Richards said.

Assembly Member Claire Valdez said the restaurant crawl allows Sunnyside to show off its “top-tier food scene.”

“Taste of Sunnyside is the perfect opportunity to gather with neighbors, try a wide array of cuisines, and celebrate the culinary talents who make it all possible,” Valdez said.

Meanwhile, Queens Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Ben Guttman described the event as one of his favorite days of the year.

“There’s no place more delicious than Queens, and these small businesses are some of the best our borough has to offer,” Guttmann said in a statement.

Tom Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said the event is the perfect opportunity for local residents to discover new flavors and support “hard-working entrepreneurs.”

See below for a list of participating businesses