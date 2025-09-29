Teenager found shot to death on Forest Hills street near Flushing Meadows Corona Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a Kew Gardens Hills teen in Forest Hills on Sunday, Sept. 28.

A Kew Gardens Hills teenager was shot to death on a Forest Hills street not far from Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills responded to a 911 call of a man shot near 64th Road and the Grand Central Parkway at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 28. Upon their arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man lying on the street unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jean Rios, of 61st Road in Kew Gardens Hills, a block east of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Police are looking for a male suspect who was dressed in all red and sped away from the crime scene on a moped, as well as two other men who were seen running from the location, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

There are no arrests, and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 28, the 112th Precinct has reported two murders so far in 2025 after reporting none during the same period last year, an increase of 100%, according to the most recent CompStat report.