The Brass Owl has been a staple in the Astoria community since it first opened 11 years ago. The space, located at 36-19 Ditmars Blvd., is known for unique and eclectic items, from clothing to jewelry, accessories and more. The shop has also provided an outlet for small business owners and creators to host pop-up shops, hear business advice from the store’s owner, Nicole Panettieri, and, much more than that, the shop has been a beacon of community, highlighting the camaraderie in the neighborhood along with a space to feel seen and connect with others.

Now, the neighborhood gem is reaching out to the community for some help with the launch of a GoFundMe campaign, as the store is in danger of closing due to ongoing struggles, including the recent closing of their children’s store, The Tiny Owl, skyrocketing rent in the area, tariffs and inflation.

The fundraising campaign, which was just launched this past Tuesday, seeks to raise $20,000 to help cover costs, including rent and utilities to keep the store open, support payroll, pay local makers and artists whose products are sold there, invest in events and outreach for the community, and make store improvements to meet the needs of their customers. As of Sept. 25, the campaign has reached about 33% of its goal, but it still has a long way to go.

“The support so far just shows the power of community in this area,” said Panettieri. “It’s hard right now when you talk to any business owner, and so it was hard for me to say, I need help, but I think it’s where we are right now, and because the community is so supportive, it just felt like something that would be successful.”

Panettieri first opened The Brass Owl back in 2014, when fashion and accessories in Astoria were far and few in between compared to now. With over 14 years of experience in corporate retail and a family history of small business owners from her great-grandfather to her parents, she took her professional experience and upbringing to launch her own brand with The Brass Owl, which, at the time of its opening, focused primarily on fashion, from accessories to shoes and jewelry.

Although the shop no longer sells shoes, they’ve expanded to selling clothing, along with other unique items, some of which come from creators and entrepreneurs from the western Queens community. Panettieri’s vision always included supporting and connecting with the community, as well as lending a hand to help boost other small businesses and creators in the area.

Since opening the shop, Panettieri is also the co-director of the Ditmars Merchants’ Association, the organizer of Shop Small Astoria, leads the annual Ditmars Halloween Parade, is a small business professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology and an advocate with the National Retail Federation.

“Growing up, my dad was part of the chamber of commerce, and he was the one who really instilled in me that being a small business is really being a part of the community, and you have to support the community that supports you,” said Panettieri.

Countless business owners and creators in the area have been able to attribute The Brass Owl to their first pop-up shops and have the shop be among the first stockists of their products, such as Planet Sis Candles, a sister-owned small business in western Queens that creates affordable luxury candles and hosts candlemaking workshops throughout the community.

According to Jahleesa Wise, one of Planet Sis’ founders, Panettieri was one of the first business owners to reach out to her via Instagram to offer them an opportunity to sell their candles at her shop and provide a space for pop-up events, business advice, opportunities to connect with the community through community raffles and giveaways, along with contributing prizes for the Astoria Retail Crawl.

“Nicole was the very first to believe in me and carry Planet Sis Candles,” said Wise. “She gave me my first pop-up opportunity right out front on Ditmars Blvd., and I worked with her on re-envisioning her box candle program at a lower cost so customers could enjoy affordable, meaningful gifts. If The Brass Owl goes, it’s not only one shop gone, it’s a loss for every creator who needs a space to be seen, for every parent who welcomed Tiny Owl’s warmth, for every neighbor who believed in shopping small. I hope our community rallies around Nicole and continues to walk through her doors, because losing her store means losing a piece of what makes Astoria home.”

According to Panettieri, although consumer spending is down to 2009 levels, along with tariffs and decreased consumer spending from factors like inflation, she hopes to see things level out over time. However, any help or contribution will make a difference in not only sustaining The Brass Owl but also continuing to provide a beacon for other local businesses and creators in the area.

As an advocate for the National Retail Federation, Panettieri is slated to go to Washington, D.C., in October to continue to fight against tariffs that are impacting businesses like hers in the community. Until then, she will continue to advocate for small businesses while trying to keep her own business afloat through the crowdfunding campaign.

“The Brass Owl has been around for too long for me to give up, so that’s why this GoFundMe is my way of getting a little boost to make it through this pump, and I really think we can do it,” said Panettieri.

To support The Brass Owl, you can visit their GoFundMe site here.