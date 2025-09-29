Coffee lovers have something to raise their mugs to with National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. The special day offers the perfect reason to treat yourself to a special latte or iced coffee, and Queens is filled with diverse and delicious cafes with a range of coffee treats, from ube lattes to 24k gold cappuccinos.

Whether you’re looking for a new cafe to explore or somewhere in the neighborhood to stop by on the caffeinated holiday, there’s somewhere special in every corner of the borough. From florist cafes and more, here is a list of cafes to check out in Queens.

Florist Bar and Co.

This recent addition to the neighborhood is a flower shop and cafe in one, offering drinks like their creme brulee latte, pour-over coffee, and freshly made sandwiches and pastries. The space is filled with beautiful flower arrangements, and lets visitors indulge in delicious coffee and flowers for a perfect start to the day.

135-18 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Floristbarco.com

Instagram: @florist_barco

Fern and Aurora

Fern and Aurora is a micro dessert shop with Filipino-inspired desserts and drinks, including their popular ube latte. The cafe also serves drinks like yema coffee, made with housemade dulce de leche and dulce cream, and delicious treats like fresh-made donuts, cakes, cookies, and cupcakes.

39-02 Little Neck Pkwy., Douglaston

585-486-2129

fernandaurora.com

Instagram: @fern.and.aurora

Camellia Bell

Camellia Bell, formerly known as Unicorn Glow Cafe, is a quaint and cozy shop nestled on a quiet street in Bayside. They offer a range of delicious drinks, from fresh-brewed coffee to specialty lattes, like ube, dalgona and black sesame. The cafe also has a range of tea and sandwiches and is filled with cozy couches, books and vintage items to admire.

214-10A 42nd Ave. Bayside

cafe.unicornglow.com

929-615-1025

Instagram: @camelliabell_214

Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar

Tutto Calcio is an Italian cafe with a range of delicious bites, from coffee to pastries, pizza, and an Italian soccer theme. The space boasts seasonal treats like pumpkin-spiced iced cappuccino and pumpkin zeppoles, along with a range of classic drinks, from espresso to cappuccinos, mini cannoli and more.

12-44 Clintonville St., Whitestone

718-767-4444

tuttocalcioespressobarny.com

Instagram: @tuttocalcioespressobar

Pink Forest

Pink Forest is a hidden gem in the neighborhood with aesthetically pleasing decor. It serves drinks like cold brew and cortado, pumpkin latte, rose lattes, bubble tea and more. The space also serves breakfast and sandwiches, dumplings and jian bing.

72-01 Austin St., Forest Hills

718-575-4086

pink-forest.restaurants-world.com

Instagram: @pinkforest2017

Nomad Cafe & Eatery

Nomad Cafe is a great place to unwind and meet with friends. They offer a range of breakfast and lunch choices and drinks like iced coffee and espresso, along with signature lattes like Cin City, made with cinnamon and condensed milk, and Got Nuts, made with hazelnut, almond, and coconut.

6714 Forest Ave., Ridgewood

347-227-8136

nomadcafeandeatery.com

Instagram: @nomadcafeandeatery

Cafe Renis

Cafe Renis offers breakfast and lunch in an expansive space with different vibes, including an indoor garden room. They also offer an array of delicious drinks, including their iconic 24k gold cappuccino, pumpkin spice for the fall season, Balkan coffee and tea.

47-14 30th Ave., Astoria

718-255-1730

caferenis.com

Instagram: @cafe_renis

Qahwah House

Qahwah House serves Yemeni coffee, including drinks like Adeni Chai, pistachio lattes and Turkish Coffee. The space also serves pastries, including popular Yemeni treats like the sabaya and Khaliat Alnahl. The cafe is open late nights, until midnight, and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

22-37 31st St., Astoria

718-866-0032

qahwahhouse.com

Instagram: @qahwah_house

Santa Chiara Caffe

Santa Chiara Caffe serves Italian pastries, breakfast, and lunch, along with drinks like espresso, drip coffee, iced latte and more. The cafe is right next to the LIC waterfront, providing a peaceful and beautiful space to meet for breakfast or lunch and enjoy the view.

52-41 Center Blvd., Long Island City

929-424-5955

santachiaracaffe.com

Instagram: @santachiaracaffe

Melting Cups

Melting Cups is a cafe with an art gallery and an assortment of coffee, cocktails, and pastries. The cafe offers classic coffee drinks from espresso to lattes, Americanos and cortados, as well as matcha lattes, hot chocolate and more. The cafe’s art gallery is a peaceful area to admire current exhibitions on display and enjoy coffee while basking in the moment.

43-45 40th St., Sunnyside

meltingcups.com

Instagram: @meltingcups