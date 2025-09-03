Thief steals thousands of dollars worth of personal property from car in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for this thief for allegedly stealing personal property from a car moments after a 56-year-old man parked on Roosevelt Avenue near 88th Street.

A 56-year-old man had his personal property stolen from his vehicle after parking on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported that the victim pulled over in front of 87-21 Roosevelt Ave. just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and got out of his car when a perpetrator approached, opened the rear passenger door and waited until the man walked away before he allegedly removed a laptop computer, clothing and other items from the vehicle with nearly $3,000, according to authorities.

The suspect fled on foot northbound on 88th Street toward Northern Boulevard.

Detectives from the 115th Precinct determined that the suspect ran off with a MacBook laptop valued at approximately $1,200, a pair of Apple AirPods worth $350, RayBan sunglasses that cost approximately $250, three suits that have an approximate value of $900 and a computer bag worth around $50.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a medium complexion. He wore a blue T-shirt, gray shorts, white sneakers, a black cross-body bag and a blue baseball cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 31, the 115th Precinct has reported 494 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 160 fewer than the 654 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 24.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.