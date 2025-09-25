My Chemical Romance is getting ready to welcome Queens to the Black Parade with the announcement of a Citi Field show amidst 17 new tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic third studio album.

Tickets for the show, which will take place at Citi Field (41 Seaver Way, Flushing) officially go on sale on Friday, Sept. 26, at noon, giving fans a first chance to grab a seat and enjoy a roster of hits from the critically acclaimed album after an era-defining accomplishment of their Long Live: The Black Parade tour.

The newly announced 2026 tour dates include visits to stadiums across North America, the UK and Europe after previously announcing dates in South America, where the tour begins in January, Southeast Asia and shows in Mexico. The European and UK leg of the tour begins on June 30, before their first U.S. tour date in Citi Field on Aug. 9, amongst other U.S. shows in Los Angeles, Nashville, Denver and more.

My Chemical Romance first formed in 2001 and went on to release four studio albums, including The Black Parade, which first came out in late 2006 to critical acclaim from fans and reviewers alike. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums chart, and went on to earn four times platinum certification by the RIAA and three times platinum via the UK’s BPI. The album’s lead single, “Welcome to the Black Parade,” was the group’s first number one single in the UK. Although the alternative rock group broke up in early 2013, the group announced its reunion in October 2019 and went on a worldwide tour, which began in 2022.

The band’s Aug. 9 performance marks its first time performing at Citi Field. They will bring along special guest act Franz Ferdinand, the indie rock group best known for their hit song “Take Me Out,” which was first released in 2004.

The sole New York concert date of the tour is bound to be unforgettable at the iconic Citi Field stadium for new and old fans of the alternative rock group. Fans can visit My Chemical Romance’s official website to purchase tickets, beginning at noon this Friday.