Brooklyn Diocese says Maspeth’s Transfiguration Church will not be closed or sold

The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced that the Church of the Transfiguration in Maspeth will remain open on a “limited basis” following reports that the church was set to be closed down earlier in the summer.

The church, located at 64-25 Perry Ave., has stood as a historic institution for members of both the Maspeth and Lithuanian communities for generations.

Built in 1962 using donations from Lithuanian-Americans and designed by Lithuanian architect Jonas Mulokas, the church is believed to house valuable Catholic artifacts smuggled out of modern-day Lithuania at the height of communism and the Soviet Union.

Rumors that the church was set to close had been circulating in the Maspeth community for months, with members of the Lithuanian community voicing concerns that the Diocese would also be sold.

Those rumors stemmed from a Latin mass held at the church on March 9, when parishioners alleged that church officials informed them that the church would be closing.

In response, parishioners launched a petition to save the church, attracting more than 840 signatures. Meanwhile, several members of the local community had also contacted the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) to encourage the agency to consider Transfiguration as a potential landmark.

However, Bishop of Brooklyn Robert Brennan has now informed parishioners that the church will not be sold or closed – for the meantime at least.

In a letter issued at all masses over the weekend of Aug. 23 and 24, Brennan outlined that the Diocese has been undergoing a “reconfiguration process” for several years, which has examined the sustainability of numerous churches in the area.

Brennan noted that Msgr. Joseph Calise had written to parishioners about the condition of the buildings in the parish, the costs of repairs and the financial stress facing the parish. He added that these conditions were outlined at a town hall meeting held in March 2025, while the pastoral needs of the parish were discussed in greater detail.

The Bishop said a number of options were presented at the town hall, including the sale of the property and the potential closure of Transfiguration Church.

Brennan said Calise had considered a number of options and has ultimately decided that Transfiguration Church will remain open on a limited basis as the Diocese continues to discuss future pastoral planning in Maspeth. Among the options presented for the decision was the need to provide appropriate meeting space for parish activities.

Weekday masses previously held in Transfiguration Church will now be celebrated Saint Stanislaus Kostka church at 57-15 61st St. on a permanent basis, Brennan said in a letter to parishioners.

He said masses on Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings will continue to be celebrated at Transfiguration Church on a temporary basis, “anticipating that in the future the mass schedule will need to be adjusted.”

“The church will also be available for weddings and funerals as requested,” Brennan said in a letter to parishioners.

Meanwhile, Transfiguration Church’s Lithuanian Mass moved to the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Williamsburg on a permanent basis on Sept. 1.

Brennan outlined that the church building will not be sold but said the Diocese is currently exploring selling part of the property.

“We are exploring the possibility of selling part of the property at Transfiguration, not including the church building,” Brennan wrote. “This will help meet the financial needs of the parish of Transfiguration–Saint Stanislaus Kostka and allow us to continue to provide the necessary pastoral care of the entire parish community.”

Brennan further outlined that the Diocese is facing a declining number of priests available for parish service, noting that a high percentage of the 250 diocesan priests in active ministry are at or near retirement age.

“The number of new priests being ordained is not enough to sustain current levels,” Brennan said. “Many pastors are now responsible for two, three, or even more churches and a multitude of other parish buildings. Priests are at risk of burnout and other health problems due to excessive administrative burdens.”

Brennan said Maspeth, like many neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens, had experienced significant demographic changes in recent years at a time when “broader trends of secularization” have been taking place across the city. He said that such secularization, coupled with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, has altered the religious practices of many Catholics in New York City.

Paul-Michael Kazas, president of the Knights of Lithuania Council 110, launched the petition to save Transfiguration Church earlier in the year an said different versions of the church have existed in Maspeth for over 115 years.

He added that the current church holds particular “architectural and historical significance” to the Lithuanian community.

Kazas previosuly told QNS that it would be a “great sin” if the church was demolished or sold.

“(If they sell the church), I’ve already indicated as a Catholic, I’m not going to contribute another penny to the Catholic Church,” Kazas told QNS in July.

Council Member Robert Holden previously described the church as a “cherished” part of the local community, adding that the church’s architecture stands as a “testament” to Maspeth’s history and character.