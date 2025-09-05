Two men sought in shooting of 14-year-old boy in Rufus King Park in Jamaica on Friday: NYPD

Police are looking for two men who were allegedly involved in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy inside Rufus King Park in Jamaica on Friday morning.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress near the park entrance at Jamaica Avenue and 150th Street at 10:20 a.m. Upon arrival, the officer found a 14-year-old boy sitting on a bench inside the park with a gunshot wound to his right thigh, an NYPD spokeswoman said. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the wounded boy to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks, where he was listed in stable condition.

The youngster has been uncooperative with investigators so far, according to a law enforcement source, and there is no description of the suspects, but detectives are looking for two men who were involved in the shooting. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 31, the 103rd Precinct has reported a half dozen shooting incidents so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 13 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 53.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.