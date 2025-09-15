CM Ung secures over $1 million in funding for new Flushing YMCA

Council Member Sandra Ung was joined by YMCA of Greater New York President & CEO Sharon Greenberger, Flushing YMCA Executive Director Heidy Lopez, F&T Group Principal Helen Lee, and members of the Flushing YMCA Board of Directors and staff to announce just over $1 million in funding she secured for a new YMCA in downtown Flushing.

A new state-of-the-art YMCA is coming to downtown Flushing.

Council Member Sandra Ung announced on Friday, Sept. 12, that she’s secured just over $1 million in city funding to help bring a long-awaited new YMCA to Flushing. Ung was joined by YMCA Leadership, members of the Flushing YMCA Board of Directors, YMCA members and Helen Lee, principal of the F&T Group, at the site of Flushing Commons Phase Two, located at 37th Ave. & 138th St, to announce the news.

The YMCA will be built as part of Phase 2 of the Flushing Commons development, a massive mixed-use project located at the site of a parking lot bordered by 3rd and 39th Avenues and 137th Street. The current Flushing YMCA is located in an older building on Northern Boulevard, and the new facility will provide a modernized space to serve current and future YMCA members.

The F&T Group will construct the new 62,000-square-foot community facility as part of its development under an agreement with the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

“As someone who grew up at the Flushing YMCA and served on its Board of Directors, I know how vital this institution is to our community,” said Ung. “The YMCA is where seniors come to stay healthy and active, where adults gather to play basketball and exercise, where children learn to swim, and where teens can find a safe and productive place after school. For generations, it has been a cornerstone of community life in Flushing.”

Phase 2 of Flushing Commons is finally back on track after experiencing delays due to the pandemic. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. Ung acknowledged the long wait for the project, but said she was optimistic that the end is now in sight.

“The Flushing YMCA, its members, and the broader Flushing community have been eagerly awaiting the completion of this project and the new YMCA facilities, but I believe we are finally getting close to making this long-promised project a reality,” said Council Member Ung. “I am proud to have secured this City funding to help outfit the new YMCA, and I look forward to the day when this facility opens its doors and continues serving Flushing for generations to come.

Sharon Greenberger, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater New York, reflected on receiving the massive funding injection.

“This investment is not just in bricks and mortar — it’s in the health, well-being, and future of the Flushing community. Thanks to Council Member Ung’s commitment, we are one step closer to opening a welcoming space where children can thrive, families can connect, and residents of all ages can grow stronger together,” Greenberger said.

“As we near our 100th anniversary, this milestone reminds us of the power of community and what we can achieve together. Our new YMCA will be more than a building — it will be a home for growth, connection, and belonging for every generation,” said Heidy Lopez, Flushing YMCA executive director.