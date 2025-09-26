CM Ung announces annual Fall Festival’s return to Kissena Corridor Park

New York City Council Member Sandra Ung and the Glow Cultural Center announced that the annual Fall Festival will be returning on Sunday, Oct. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at Kissena Corridor Park, located at 47-67 Colden St. in Flushing.

Originally established in 2017, the annual Fall Festival, rooted in the spirit of the Mid-Autumn Festival and Asian harvest traditions, has grown over the years from a small neighborhood gathering into a beloved tradition in the Queens community. The event attracts thousands of attendees each year to celebrate culture, connection and community. It serves as a platform for cross-cultural appreciation and community unity.

This year’s event, which is free and open to the public, will feature live performances from a variety of groups and artists, including the National Dance of the Philippines by the Queensborough Dance Festival, a rare Northern-style lion dance by the Lina Liu Artist Group, the New York Chinese Chorus and other ensembles that represent Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Vietnamese and Argentine cultures, along with local youth performers.

“I think it’s important for the immigrant community to have these types of events to connect us back to our culture and heritage,” Ung said. “I think it’s important that these festivals are here. They continue to thrive. And I think we see the success of that each year. I feel like each year, more and more people come.”

There will also be cultural exhibitions and showcases at the Fall Festival. Among them are forehead painting inspired by the Mid-Autumn Festival, sugar painting DIY, Hanfu and traditional Chinese lantern displays.

Plenty of interactive family activities will be available for attendees to enjoy. These include carnival-style games, a bouncy house, spin wheels, corn holes and complementary popcorn and cotton candy.

Over 10,000 giveaways, practical resources and booth activities and gifts will be made available to attendees through contributions from more than 40 sponsors and community partners.

“From our very first Fall Festival in 2017 to today, we are deeply grateful to all former and current members of this district’s city council, as well as our sponsors, partners and community members, whose support has made this event such a meaningful tradition,” Glow Cultural Center Vice President Jerry Lo said. “We can’t wait to gather the community once again for an afternoon filled with joy, celebration and cultural pride.”

Those interested in learning more about the Fall Festival can contact Liang Ming at Ling.ming@glownyc.org, call (646)-322-2932 or go to glownyc.org/fall-festival-2.