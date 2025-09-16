USTA welcomed record-breaking crowds at 2025 US Open

The US Open welcomed record-breaking crowds to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this year, with more than 1.1 million fans traveling to Flushing Meadows Corona Park across Fan Week and the two weeks of the main draw.

The USTA welcomed a total of 1,144,562 fans to the US Open over the three-week period, with 240,000 people attending free Fan Week events before the start of the main draw. Meanwhile, the 15 days of the competition proper drew over 900,000 fans for the first time ever, with 905,255 fans attending 27 sessions between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7.

The USTA also reported that a record number of fans watched the US Open’s mixed doubles event thanks to a reimagined format, which introduced a shorted two-day format featuring 16 teams competing for $1 million in prize money.

The controversial rebrand was designed to attract some of the biggest stars in singles tennis by hosting mixed doubles matches earlier in Fan Week and placing matches on prominent courts such as Arthur Ashe Stadium. The revised format also shortened sets to four games, removed advantage points after deuce and introduced a 10-point tiebreaker instead of a third set.

The new format received mixed reviews, with critics arguing that it unfairly impacts doubles specialists.

However, the move appeared to bear fruit, with stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek opting to take part in the mixed doubles event. The USTA said the new format drove a two-day ticket sellout at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with upward of 20,000 fans watching for free from the nearby Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The USTA reported that a total of 78,000 fans visited the National Tennis Center to view the mixed doubles event across Aug. 19 and 20.

American tennis’s governing body also reported that the 2025 US Open was the most-watched tennis telecast of the year on ESPN and the most-viewed US Open event since 2022.

The tournament also boasted the largest player compensation in tennis history by offering more than $90 million for competing players, a significant increase on the previous record of $75 million set at the 2024 US Open.

Food, beverage and merchandise sales saw double-digit growth this year, while the USTA reported more than three billion social media engagements throughout the event. The tennis body reported that a record-breaking 738,459 Honey Deuce cocktails were sold during the three-week event, representing a 32% increase since 2024.

Stacey Allaster, Chief Executive of Pro Tennis and US Open Tournament Director, said the success of the tournament was a reminder of the “power of sport” and the “extraordinary potential” that tennis can still unlock.

“I’m deeply proud and profoundly grateful to everyone — our fans, players, partners, staff, volunteers and community leaders — who made this year’s tournament not just a celebration of tennis, but a force for good, bringing the benefits of the world’s healthiest sport to more people and places than ever before,” Allaster said in a statement.

“This year’s US Open truly embodied the spirit of ‘Spectacular,’ surpassing expectations and setting new records across the board — from fan engagement and player impact to partner success that inspired a love for tennis to grow the sport at the community level.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka reigned supreme at the 2025 US Open, with Alcaraz regaining the men’s title he last won in 2022 and Sabalenka becoming the first woman in ten years to retain a US Open crown when she defeated America’s Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Anisimova, meanwhile, recovered from a humiliating 6-0, 6-0 defeat in the Wimbledon final earlier in the summer to reach a second successive grand slam final.

The US Open celebrated “75 Years of Breaking Barriers” as the central theme of the 2025 event, celebrating the legacy of the iconic Althea Gibson, who broke the sport’s color barrier in 1950.

Elsewhere, the USTA Foundation’s annual Opening Night Gala raised $2.6 million to help support more 300 community organizations that are part of the Foundation’s flagship National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) network.

US tennis legend Andre Agassi was honored at the event with the “Serving Up Dreams” award for his efforts to give back to young people through the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education to improve public schools and invest in communities.