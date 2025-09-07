Victoria’s Secrets: A week like no other

From Sunday to Sunday, it was a week that will live in my memory book forever.

From meeting hundreds of people and seeing extraordinary horses and riders at the Hampton Classic, to hosting my family, to the extraordinary dedication of the only children’s Holocaust memorial in the Hamptons, it truly was a week like no other.

The dedication of Jack’s House’s 26-foot-tall Children’s Holocaust Memorial Tower, designed by the genius, world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly, brought over 1,000 people to the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach on Sunday.

The glass sculpture rising into the sky in front of the children’s campus at Jack’s House took my breath away. The white glass is in memory of the 1.5 million pure children lost to the Holocaust and the red and orange glass is meant to remind us of the victims who were burned to death.

Rabbi Marc Schneier, the powerful leader of what has become known as the most philanthropic synagogue in the world, led the dedication ceremony.

Tovah Feldshuh opened with a rousing rendition of “God Bless America,” written by the grateful immigrant to America, Irving Berlin.

Then, synagogue President Jeffrey Zuckerman spoke eloquently, preceding Alex Witkoff, Dedication Ceremony Chair, who was recently appointed by President Trump to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. His support of Israel echoed that of his dad Steven Witkoff, who visited the synagogue a few weeks before. Alex received a standing ovation!

Old friend Bruce Ratner, builder, author and Chairman of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, shared how an offshoot of the tree from the Treblinka concentration camp site will be transplanted to now stand by the Chihuly memorial.

Tears came to my eyes as survivor Dr. Henry Kessel shared with us that, as an 8-year-old born in Vienna, he was saved by righteous people in occupied France who rescued him from the lineup to the cattle cars that took his family to Auschwitz! His moving words described the kindnesses he experienced in the midst of horrific times.

A musical interlude led by our extraordinarily talented Cantor Netanel Hershtik, along with the choir and a string quartet, enabled us to catch our breath after Dr. Kessel’s stirring words.

Donna Schneier, an art historian, shared how the journey began to bring the work of the master artist Dale Chihuly to the Jack’s House children’s campus.

Then, there was a moving moment when the rabbi introduced benefactors David Sterling and Mona Gore, who offered a matching grant of $500,000 that was quickly matched by the generous congregants to enable the sculpture to be purchased.

David explained their goal to have the sculpture in front of the building donated by his wife’s family in memory of her dad, who was a Holocaust survivor and led his family to enormous success. He was devoted to family and community and is a founder of the synagogue.

David said the Chihuly stands as a representation of the flames that took the children and will protect their souls as a lasting memorial to them.

Then, Rabbi Schneier pounded the air, reminding us that the Holocaust happened because there were people with moral laryngitis and moral indifference and good people who did nothing. One-third of the Jewish people died and we must never forget!

For 2,500 years, people have tried to destroy the Jewish people, he said, but now Israel stands tall. We will never be homeless, nor defenseless again!

His deeply felt words reverberated through the sanctuary as we all rose to chant Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem. There wasn’t a dry eye in the sanctuary!

Highlights of the Hampton Classic

On a lighter note, the Hampton Classic — an eight-day end-of-summer event in which Dan’s Papers is the media sponsor — brought riders and their magnificent horses from around the world for jumping competitions.

For me, it was a scene of meeting new people and hosting and greeting old friends who were there to see and be seen!

My favorite person to see each year is former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who always offers me words of wisdom!

My team led by Catherine, Brie and Stephanie created our beautiful table and each day welcomed our guests. Thank you!

What a week it was!