Victoria’s Secrets: A wonderful week

I’m back to being a “flipper.” For me, it means spending the summer in the Hamptons and sharing my time “up island” at my apartment near my children.

This week, I began my “flipping” by being in Manhattan for a gala. The moment I stepped into Guastavino’s Catering Hall on Manhattan‘s East Side, snuggled under the 59th Street bridge, the big smiles of greeting at Metropolitan Hospital’s Gala set the tone for a glorious evening.

Metropolitan Hospital, under CEO Julian John’s leadership, celebrated the extraordinary 150th anniversary of the hospital, along with the staff of passionate people who serve their communities.

To my delight, I was sitting next to my old friend and NY1 star Cheryl Wills, who donated her time to be the emcee for the historic evening. She brought her passion and joyous presence to the evening’s events.

Cheryl has been with the station for over 30 years and has shown no signs of slowing down; in fact, her top-rated show and her children’s books continue to enlighten all of us.

I was impressed by the honorees who shared their passion for serving the people of their neighborhood on the Upper East Side.

NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz saluted and presented awards to the stunningly dressed black tie honorees and also recognized the high ratings nationwide Metropolitan Hospital received for its quality of care.

I was so happy to be there to celebrate with them!

Then, I “flipped” back to the Hamptons for a glorious, sunny weekend.

Lucky me, my neighbors Jim and Marylou McCann invited me to their “Summer Swan Song” cocktail party. They live literally around the bend from me.

Set on the bay down a long driveway, it was a feast for the eyes to be on their deck with the breathtaking views of the bay.

To my delight, the owners of my favorite Hamptons restaurants Flora, Fauna, Cowfish and Rumba were in attendance. Rachel and David Hersh and their two beautiful boys joined the party as well!

Nothing is better than seeing old friends and making new ones that the McCanns graciously introduced me to.

Then, on a sunny Sunday, I was off to see the sparkling waters of Gardiners Bay in East Hampton, where my friends Maggie and Hubert Delaney dock their yacht.

Dear friend Dan Rattiner — the founder of Dan’s Papers — and his wife Chris Wasserstein had won a trip on their yacht donated for Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright’s fundraising campaign cocktail party in August at Jean Shafiroff’s home.

I was lucky enough to be their guest on Sunday and invited my brother Bob Adler, who lives in East Hampton, to join us!

Hubert was kind enough to slowly make his way out of the bay over to Shelter Island and back to the marina, surrounded by soft breezes and beautiful sights.

What a treat for the mind and soul!

What a week it was!

Happy New Year

Warm wishes for a great new year! Here’s a greeting I received from Ava Rado that I’m happily sharing with you:

My Destination: GREATNESS!

Welcome to Flight 5786.

We are prepared to take off into a new year. Please make sure your positive attitude and gratitude are secured and locked in the upright position. All self-destruct devices — pity, anger, selfishness, pride and resentment — are to be turned off at this time.

All negativity, hurt and discouragement are to be put away.

Should you lose your positive attitude under pressure during this flight, reach up and pull down a prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by faith.

Once your faith is activated, you can assist other passengers who are of little faith.

There will be no baggage allowed during this flight.

God, our captain, has cleared us for take-off.

Wishing you a year filled with new hope, new joy and new beginnings