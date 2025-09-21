Victoria’s Secrets: Celebrating Power Women

The beautifully dressed Dan’s Papers Power Women of the East End with enormous smiles on their faces made their way down the red carpet, prancing, walking, marching and skipping along to the carefully curated music to receive their “Vicki,” a statuette that mimics Hollywood’s Oscar!

What an exciting night it was to meet at The Muses in Southampton to meet these powerful women who have achieved extraordinary success, and it’s my pleasure to be able to recognize their accomplishments.

The Power Women are a group of women who lead their companies and are mothers, wives and significant others, always balancing all their roles.

From Silvia Cota, CEO of Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, to Tina Toulon, Executive Director of the New York Cancer Foundation, each woman has climbed the ladder to crack the glass ceiling and earn their way to the top of their fields.

What a night it was!

My war against the geese

The Canada geese made me declare war against them when they began pooping in my pool and on my property, but they didn’t know I am a warrior!

I’ve been poop free after I put in an automatic sprinkler that goes off whenever the geese wander onto the property and I bought two squeaking owl toys and propped them up near the water. I put silver pinwheels in the ground leading to the pool and placed inflatable swans in the pool.

I’m not sure which was the magic touch, but so far I’m a winner!

Keep you posted!

Israel is my homeland

Last week, I had a conversation with two of my friends who were not Jewish and both said, “Oh, that’s why Israel is so meaningful to you.”

I explained that since I was a little girl, my memories of family Seders at Passover never left me. At the Seder (dinner), we read a book called the Haggadah that tells the story of the Jews wandering in the desert as they escaped slavery in Egypt. Fast forward about 3,450 years later, the Jews have been forced out of the countries that they thought were their homes — from the ancient days in Egypt to World War II and the devastating Holocaust. We are the wandering people!

Last week, the Hampton Synagogue dedicated the Chihuly sculpture in memory of the 1.5 million Jewish children burned in the ovens. It reminded me again that the Jewish people need a homeland, a safety net that is theirs!

In fact, the land that is Israel is their ancient, historic home.

The Oct. 7 murders of innocent people were unprovoked. In fact, the people in Gaza were their neighbors and many worked in the Israeli settlements that Hamas, the terrorists from Gaza, attacked.

Remember what America did when we were surprised by an attack on Pearl Harbor? Have we forgotten about 9/11?

Israel is fighting against terrorists who would come after us, too.



I visited Israel when my grandson had his Bar Mitzvah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

History has taught me that Israel is my safety net — a safe haven and a homeland if I ever need it or want it. I cannot ignore history!

That is why people believing in Israel as a homeland don’t have to live there or visit to believe the necessity of its existence.

History teaches us — if we only listen.

What a week it was!