Victoria’s Secrets: Nearing the end of summer

With the summer season winding down, my summer experiences were in my memory bank and I was ready to build new ones.

On Sunday, it began!

Leaving my Hamptons home on that foggy, rainy day, I joined my daughter Elizabeth and her children Jonah and Addy to see “Hamilton,” their favorite show on Broadway.

I had bought tickets a month earlier and knew that Addy sings the show’s music every day, having memorized each song.

Lucky for me, when I met Luis Miranda Jr., whose brilliant son Lin Manuel Miranda — singer, actor, songwriter, playwright and creator of “Hamilton” — I mentioned we were going to see the show and my kids would love to go backstage after the show.

He made it happen and to our delight, we met theater manager Tim Pettolina — a Jackson Heights resident — as we entered the lobby of the theater. He kindly reassured us he would meet us after the show by the stage door.

During the show, I adored holding Addy’s hand as she lip-synced with the actors with a big smile on her face!

The play is everything the hype says it is, with tickets selling for $1,200 for the 10th anniversary reunion coming up in September.

The music, actors and choreography made me stand and join the cheering, packed audience with what felt like endless applause.

After the show, we found Tim and followed him backstage.

We saw the “underground” space for the string quartets and the actors’ dressing rooms. We then went onto the stage to meet to our delight several of the cast members.

Addy was so excited, she hugged them like old friends and they hugged her back! What pure joy!

My memory bank is now filled with photos from the summer.

What memories and what a week it was!