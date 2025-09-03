Catch the fall vibe at these western Queens breweries

September rings in the start of Oktoberfest from mid-September through October, featuring special brews, fun events and more fall fun. Western Queens is filled with breweries to enjoy seasonal brews, fall flavors and the start of cooler weather as Autumn approaches, making it a perfect time to meet up with friends at these local spaces.
From sports breweries to more local gems, check out these western Queens breweries to enjoy seasonal flavors and more.
SingleCut
SingleCut is a locally based brewery that offers an assortment of seasonal and year-round beers, THC-infused drinks, IPAs and more. The space also has live music and other events, making it a perfect place to meet up with friends on weekends to grab a drink and a bite.
19-33 37th St., Astoria
Instagram: @singlecutqns
Alewife Brewing
Alewife Brewing is a neighborhood gem in Sunnyside that serves a wide range of craft beer on tap, as well as bottles and cans. The space also offers a selection of spirits and food, and hosts a variety of events, workshops, watch parties and more. Check out their special fall brews for the Autumn season.
41-11 39th St., Sunnyside
Alewife.beer
Instagram: @alewifebrewing
Finback Brewery
Finback Brewery serves beer, spirits, and coffee, and their LIC location is dedicated to mixed-culture beers to reflect the diverse mosaic of Queens, serving craft beers, natural wines and mezcal, as well as Asian dishes like wontons, rice bowls and noodles.
29-37 41st., LIC
Instagram: @finbacklic
Rockaway Brewing Company
This LIC-based brewery and taproom is known for its ales and lagers. It offers a list of seasonal brews, including an Oktoberfest-style lager, which is available through October. The popular venue also hosts food pop-up events throughout the month in warmer seasons.
46-01 5th St., LIC
Rockaway.beer
Instagram: @rockawaybrewco
Fifth Hammer Brewing Company
Fifth Hammer offers an array of seasonal brews, non-alcoholic beers, slushies, canned cocktails and more. The brewery also hosts pop-up kitchens every weekend and events like sports watch parties, live music and game nights. The sports brewery has also started hosting a weekly yoga class on Sundays.
10-28 46th Ave., LIC
Instagram: @fifthhammerbeer
Focal Point Beer Co.
Focal Point Beer Co. features seasonal and year-round brews, cocktails and spirits, as well as social events, from trivia nights to dungeons and dragons, live music and more. The venue will have seasonal brews on tap for the fall, including Oktoberfest, which lasts from mid-September through October.
43-50 12th St., LIC
Focalpoint.beer
Instagram: @focalpointbeer
Bier and Cheese Collective
Bier and Cheese Collective offers seasonal brews and highlights a cheese of the month, perfect for pairing with a Fall brew. The space also offers a range of beer, wine, and spirits and hosts beer and cheese tastings, social events, and more.
35-11 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Instagram: @bierandcheesecollective