Catch the fall vibe at these western Queens breweries

September rings in the start of Oktoberfest from mid-September through October, featuring special brews, fun events and more fall fun. Western Queens is filled with breweries to enjoy seasonal brews, fall flavors and the start of cooler weather as Autumn approaches, making it a perfect time to meet up with friends at these local spaces.

From sports breweries to more local gems, check out these western Queens breweries to enjoy seasonal flavors and more.

SingleCut

SingleCut is a locally based brewery that offers an assortment of seasonal and year-round beers, THC-infused drinks, IPAs and more. The space also has live music and other events, making it a perfect place to meet up with friends on weekends to grab a drink and a bite.

19-33 37th St., Astoria

singlecutqns.com

Instagram: @singlecutqns

Alewife Brewing

Alewife Brewing is a neighborhood gem in Sunnyside that serves a wide range of craft beer on tap, as well as bottles and cans. The space also offers a selection of spirits and food, and hosts a variety of events, workshops, watch parties and more. Check out their special fall brews for the Autumn season.

41-11 39th St., Sunnyside

Alewife.beer

Instagram: @alewifebrewing

Finback Brewery

Finback Brewery serves beer, spirits, and coffee, and their LIC location is dedicated to mixed-culture beers to reflect the diverse mosaic of Queens, serving craft beers, natural wines and mezcal, as well as Asian dishes like wontons, rice bowls and noodles.

29-37 41st., LIC

finbackbrewery.com

Instagram: @finbacklic

Rockaway Brewing Company

This LIC-based brewery and taproom is known for its ales and lagers. It offers a list of seasonal brews, including an Oktoberfest-style lager, which is available through October. The popular venue also hosts food pop-up events throughout the month in warmer seasons.

46-01 5th St., LIC

Rockaway.beer

Instagram: @rockawaybrewco

Fifth Hammer Brewing Company

Fifth Hammer offers an array of seasonal brews, non-alcoholic beers, slushies, canned cocktails and more. The brewery also hosts pop-up kitchens every weekend and events like sports watch parties, live music and game nights. The sports brewery has also started hosting a weekly yoga class on Sundays.

10-28 46th Ave., LIC

fifthhammerbrewing.com

Instagram: @fifthhammerbeer

Focal Point Beer Co.

Focal Point Beer Co. features seasonal and year-round brews, cocktails and spirits, as well as social events, from trivia nights to dungeons and dragons, live music and more. The venue will have seasonal brews on tap for the fall, including Oktoberfest, which lasts from mid-September through October.

43-50 12th St., LIC

Focalpoint.beer

Instagram: @focalpointbeer

Bier and Cheese Collective

Bier and Cheese Collective offers seasonal brews and highlights a cheese of the month, perfect for pairing with a Fall brew. The space also offers a range of beer, wine, and spirits and hosts beer and cheese tastings, social events, and more.

35-11 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

bierandcheese.com

Instagram: @bierandcheesecollective