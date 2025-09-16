Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport, borough’s first five-star hotel, officially opens

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of the Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport, the first five-star hotel in Queens.

A grand opening celebration was held for the first five-star hotel in Queens, the Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport, located at 35-36 Leavitt St. in Flushing, on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

To mark the Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport’s opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, featuring community leaders, hospitality partners and more. Some of the notable attendees of the celebration of the hotel’s opening included Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, State Senator John Liu, Council Member Sandra Ung, Queens Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Grech and more.

The 13-story building features 246 units. Available amenities include an indoor pool, a 24/7 fitness studio and more than 6,000 square feet of space dedicated to meetings and events. There is also an upscale New American restaurant, Blu Ember, which is owned and operated by Balance Hospitality Group. Pets up to 100 pounds are welcome.

Among the notable landmarks within close proximity to the hotel are LaGuardia Airport, Citi Field, the New York Hall of Science and Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport was developed by Century Development Group. Raymond Chan Architect designed the building.