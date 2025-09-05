Whitestone man killed after crashing into Mini Copper, two other vehicles: NYPD

A Whitestone man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in a collision with a Mini Cooper and two other vehicles on Sept. 4.

Police say 21-year-old James Korakis, of 9th Avenue in Whitestone, was riding a BMW motorcycle northbound on the Cross Island Parkway service road near 157th Street just after 7 p.m. when he collided with a Mine Cooper driven by a 28-year-old man who was also traveling northbound on the service road.

The impact of the crash sent the motorcycle into two parked and unoccupied vehicles, a Toyota Rav4 and a Chevy Impala, police said.

Police from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the location and found Korakis on the roadway. EMS transported him to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mini Cooper remained at the scene and did not report any injuries.

There have been no arrests and an investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.