Woman killed, another injured while crossing Liberty Avenue near Van Wyck Expressway: NYPD

A 51-year-old woman was struck and killed in South Richmond Hill after a driver stopped to let her cross with another woman, when her vehicle was rammed by a second motorist, striking both women.

A woman was struck and killed and another was injured while crossing Liberty Avenue at the Van Wyck Expressway service road in South Richmond Hill on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police from the 106th Precinct on Sept. 20 responded to a 911 call of two pedestrians struck at the intersection and found a 51-year-old woman pinned under a vehicle and a 34-year-old woman on the roadway. Emergency responders used a jack to lift the car off the victim.

EMS rushed both women to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short while later, police said. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

The 34-year-old victim was listed in stable condition with minor injuries, police said.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 58-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a 2008 Toyota Scion traveling westbound on Liberty Avenue in the left turning lane approaching the Van Wyck Expressway service road when she came to a stop for two pedestrians who were crossing the road. A 65-year-old woman, driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz C300, was also traveling westbound on Liberty Avenue in the left turning lane when she slammed into the rear of the Toyota Scion. The impact of the collision sent the Toyota into the two pedestrians. The operators of both vehicles remained at the scene.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.