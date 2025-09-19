Woman killed by hit-and-run driver while directing traffic around Van Wyck Expressway construction project: NYPD

A highway construction worker was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while directing traffic around the Van Wyck Expressway project on Friday, Sept. 19

A 44-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as she was directing traffic around a roadside construction project on Friday morning on the Nassau Expressway in South Ozone Park.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck just before 7:30 a.m. at the northbound Van Wyck Expressway, and they found the victim on the roadway. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the victim was flagging traffic around the construction area when the driver of a white 2018 Infiniti Q50 struck her and kept driving northbound on the Nassau Expressway. Police from the 113th Precinct took the driver into custody a short while later and transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

An NYPD spokesman said detectives are waiting for more information from the Collision Investigation Squad to determine if he will be arrested and charged.

“This morning, a construction worker on our Van Wyck Expressway project in Queens, working for one of our contractors, was killed by a hit-and-run driver while directing traffic,” New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “I thank our partners at the New York City Police Department for acting quickly to track down and apprehend the suspected driver. The investigation will continue, but our thoughts are now with our fallen colleague, her loved ones, her co-workers and all our New York State DOT team members who are reeling from this tragedy.”

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.

“Every day, our workers risk their lives in the name of highway safety,” Dominguez said. “Today’s tragic fatality is a stark reminder to the traveling public to slow down and move over, pay attention, respect work zones, and please, keep all our workers safe.”