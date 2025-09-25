Woman slashed on Q44 bus in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly slashed a 59-year-old woman she was arguing with while riding a Q44 MTA bus in Jamaica, earlier this month.

Police from the 103rd Precinct are looking for a woman who slashed another rider on a Q44 MTA bus in Jamaica after the two women began to argue with each other.

The 59-year-old victim was aboard the Q44 at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Archer Avenue when a stranger engaged her in a verbal dispute that escalated into violence when the suspect punched the woman, pulled out a knife, and slashed the victim in the arm, causing a laceration, police said Wednesday. The attacker ran off on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the injured woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and said she has a dark complexion with long black hair. She wore a distinctive white Marvin the Martian T-shirt with the word “Kaboom” in the multi-colored graphic, black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 21, the 103rd Precinct has reported 539 felony assaults so far in 2025, 33 fewer than the 572 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 5.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct reported 25 transit crimes so far this year, the same number reported at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.