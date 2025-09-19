Women-owned small businesses spotlighted at SOLA Woodside event

Several women-owned businesses were represented at a marketing event on the SOLA Woodside rooftop.

Several women-owned small businesses were spotlighted at a marketing event on Saturday, Sept. 13, on the rooftop of SOLA Woodside, located at 72-01 Queens Blvd. in Woodside.

The gathering provided several female entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their brands while also connecting with each other and exploring collaboration opportunities.

Those represented at the event included the fashion brand Arta Kallaba, EviaEsthetics, which provides aesthetic products and services, artist Amira, makeup artist Shqipe and more.

In addition to networking with one another, the entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to sell their products at discounted prices.

The event also featured a raffle for various prizes, as well as a live musical performance. Complementary cocktails and food was available to those on hand.

This rooftop gathering, organized by Arta Kallaba and EviaEsthetics founder Dr. Evia Nano, was intended to create a vibrant space where women-led businesses could gain visibility, connect with new audiences and inspire collaboration.

“This is an event we organized in order to showcase our work and what we do,” Dr Nano said. “But we also thought why not uplift other women that have small businesses and expose them to friends, family and other customers and clients that we have.”