Women-owned small businesses spotlighted at SOLA Woodside event

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
women
Several women-owned businesses were represented at a marketing event on the SOLA Woodside rooftop.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Several women-owned small businesses were spotlighted at a marketing event on Saturday, Sept. 13, on the rooftop of SOLA Woodside, located at 72-01 Queens Blvd. in Woodside.

Some of the entrepreneurs showed off products. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The gathering provided several female entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their brands while also connecting with each other and exploring collaboration opportunities.

Some of the businesses had items for sale at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Those represented at the event included the fashion brand Arta Kallaba, EviaEsthetics, which provides aesthetic products and services, artist Amira, makeup artist Shqipe and more.

Amira (left) with one of her artworks. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to networking with one another, the entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to sell their products at discounted prices.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The event also featured a raffle for various prizes, as well as a live musical performance. Complementary cocktails and food was available to those on hand.

There was live music at the gathering. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This rooftop gathering, organized by Arta Kallaba and EviaEsthetics founder Dr. Evia Nano, was intended to create a vibrant space where women-led businesses could gain visibility, connect with new audiences and inspire collaboration.

Dr. Evia Nano (left) and Arta Kallaba (right) organized the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“This is an event we organized in order to showcase our work and what we do,” Dr Nano said. “But we also thought why not uplift other women that have small businesses and expose them to friends, family and other customers and clients that we have.”

