New York youths provide 5,000 of fresh produce to Queens seniors

A New York City-based non-profit empowering youths through school-based hydroponic farming recently celebrated hitting 5,000 pounds of fresh produce delivered to older adult centers throughout Queens.

Teens for Food Justice (TFFJ) reached the significant landmark in August, distributing healthy produce to various JASA older adult centers through the borough, including centers such as the Rockaway Park Older Adult Center, Brookdale Village Older Adult Center and the Roy Ruther Older Adult Center.

JASA, a non-profit serving older adults in New York, was founded in 1968 and operates 12 affordable housing properties across the city.

Representatives of TFFJ and JASA said the achievement highlights a “powerful intergenerational partnership” that combat food insecurity among local seniors. They said the initiative also promotes healthy eating among local communities.

Tania Collazo, Senior Director of Nutrition at JASA, said partnerships like the one between JASA and TFFJ are “more important than ever” at a time when New York’s older adult population is rapidly expanding.

“The 5,000 pounds of fresh, locally-grown produce delivered to our Queens centers directly translates to better nutrition, improved health outcomes and a powerful sense of community for our clients,” Collazo said in a statement. “We are immensely proud of this milestone and the tangible difference this intergenerational partnership is making every single day.”

TFFJ CEO Meghan Groome said the 5,000 pounds of food is a measure of the connection forged between local youths and older adults. She added that the non-profits hydroponic farming program provides youths with “hands-on” experience and allows them to gain “critical STEM skills,” all while addressing the “real-world challenge” of food insecurity.

“Seeing the food they’ve grown on the plates of JASA older adults brings their learning to life in the most impactful way,” Groome said. “We are so proud of our students and deeply grateful for our partnership with JASA, which makes this journey from the classroom farm to the community’s table possible.”

Council Member Joann Ariola, who recently met TFFJ members at one of the non-profit’s hydroponic farms at Scholars Academy at 3-20 Beach 104th St. in Rockaway Park, praised the organization for running “amazing” programs in Queens schools.

“They’re teaching our young people about where our food comes from, while also providing fresh healthy options to our seniors,” Ariola said in a statement. “This is really what community is all about – one generation of neighbors helping another – and I could not be more proud to see this project become so successful.”