Photos: BP Richards announces $1 million in funding for Phase B of Woodhaven Boulevard Select Bus Service

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced the allocation of $1 million in capital funding toward the implementation of Phase B of the Woodhaven Boulevard Select Bus Service on Monday, Oct. 20, at Corporal Ruoff Square in Ozone Park.

A key tenet in this phase is to revamp the heavily trafficked intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard, Rockaway Boulevard and Liberty Avenue to make it safer for pedestrians, drivers and commuters waiting for the bus.

Among the upgrades that the funding will go toward are expanded spaces for those waiting for the bus to safely congregate, extending and refurbishing the sidewalks and adding accessible median pedestrian refuges for people with disabilities.

Phase B of the Woodhaven Boulevard Select Bus Service covers a two-mile stretch of the street, from Union Turnpike in Glendale to 107th Avenue in Ozone Park.

The construction work is expected to begin in 2026. The project will involve 16 bus stops being upgraded, 17 sidewalk extensions, 12 pedestrian crossings being shortened and 38 medians.

“I know this work will bring real improvements to the lives of Ozone Park bus riders and residents of south Queens,” Richards said. “We all know how crazy this intersection is. This is about safety, and we’re going to yield real results.”

Additional parts of Phase B of the Woodhaven Boulevard Street Bus Service include seven new pedestrian crossings, three raised crosswalks and 75 new street trees being planted.

Richards was joined at the check presentation by MTA NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow, MTA Acting Head of Buses Frank Farrell, New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, New York City Department of Design and Construction First Deputy Commissioner Eric Macfarlane and members of Community Boards 9 and 10.

“Upgrading the bus stops, sidewalk extensions, shortened crossings and medians will not only provide better experience and a better ride for our customers, but it will make for a safer ride,” Crichlow said. “This borough has much to offer, and the buses are how we keep our neighborhoods connected. This summer, we implemented a complete redesign of the bus network here to better serve our residents of Queens, and while we’re proud of the benefits that it brought to riders, I’m thrilled that the Borough President and DOT have continued to move the ball forward and make improvements that will enhance our bus service.”

The announcement of this $1 million allocation also kicked off Richards’ “Borough Hall on Your Block: South Queens” initiative.