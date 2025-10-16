$100K grant awarded to YMCA to support lifeguard initiative and programming at Jamaica branch

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield awarded a $100,000 grant to the YMCA of Greater New York for its Community Lifesavers Lifeguard Initiative, with the check presentation ceremony occurring at the Jamaica YMCA.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield awarded a $100,000 grant to the YMCA of Greater New York’s Jamaica location to support the YMCA of Greater New York’s Community Lifesavers Lifeguard Initiative, a citywide workforce development and certification program, as well as community programming at the Jamaica branch, on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Leaders from Anthem and the YMCA were on hand for a ceremonial check presentation at the Jamaica branch, located at 89-25 Parsons Blvd. The grant will help address the current lifeguard shortage in New York City, as the YMCA is the largest swim safety provider in the city. This shortage has resulted in pools and beaches being closed and access to swim instruction and water safety being limited.

“The YMCA of Greater New York is grateful for this critical investment from our generous partners at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield that will help build our Community Lifesavers Lifeguard Initiative – training and certifying even more lifeguards across the city,” Jamaica YMCA Executive Director Cedric Dew said. “This investment will enable the YMCA to further address the ongoing lifeguard shortage head-on and open doors to opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages who face barriers to becoming lifeguards.”

The one-year $100,000 investment is intended to help the YMCA train and certify over 50 new lifeguards in underserved communities, provide stipends and job readiness tools, remove economic barriers, create a pipeline to YMCA jobs and instructor-level advancement and build awareness for water safety and lifeguarding to be a viable career.

Achieving these goals would allow the YMCA to expand its reach, deepen workforce development offerings and provide lifeguarding as a meaningful, accessible opportunity for youths and adults.

“We at Anthem are proud to support this unique initiative, which provides outstanding opportunities for the city’s youth and helps to address the shortage of lifeguards, which can result in significant safety risks as well as reduced access to public pools and beaches,” Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield President and CEO Dr. Mark Levy said. “The lack of investment and understaffing of public facilities disproportionately affects marginalized communities, who rely heavily on public pools for recreation and relief from the summer heat.”

“Thank you to Anthem Blue Cross for investing in the Jamaica YMCA and supporting programs that keep our community safe, active and thriving. The continued investments we’re seeing in Southeast Queens, especially in spaces like the Y, are shaping the next generation of leaders,” Council Member Nantasha Williams said. “Lifeguard training and swim lessons are especially important in our communities, where these opportunities aren’t always accessible or widely available. Combined with the Y’s Annual Fund, which helps sustain essential programs, these efforts are strengthening our community for future generations to come.”

In addition to hosting the presentation ceremony of the $100,000 check, the Jamaica YMCA also announced and celebrated the retirement of Aquatics Director Calvin Lawrence, who has served as an aquatics instructor there for more than 25 years, including the last four years as the aquatics director.

Anthem works with community-based organizations and nonprofits like the YMCA to help provide safe spaces for kids to go to, as well as paths to economic development. Anthem has supported other YMCA programs and services in the past, including funding the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials program, which trains people from underserved communities across the city to become basketball officials.

“Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has a strong connection to the Jamaica YMCA, who is an active partner in the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials program, providing space for floor activity exercises and trainings, as well as assisting with recruitment of referees and construction of the training program,” said Victor Bell, Regional Vice President – NY Medicaid Marketing at Anthem.