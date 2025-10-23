Flushing’s 109th Precinct recognizes officers for their work in August and September

109th Precinct Officer Christopher Napolitano (second from left) was given the Outstanding Police Service Award for August 2025. He was joined in the ceremony by his family and 109th Precinct Commanding Officer Kevin J. Coleman (left).

Police Officers Hyun Chu, Christopher Napolitano and Erik Friedrich were honored for their service to the community during the 109th Precinct Community Council’s October meeting.

Officer Napolitano was awarded the Outstanding Police Service Award for the month of August for arresting a man allegedly in the act of committing a commercial burglary.

Officer Chu was named the Cop of the Month for August after following a suspected motorbike thief to Francis Lewis Park, where the suspect met up with others, including one person in possession of a motorbike that was stolen in New Rochelle. He arrested both individuals.

Officer Friedrich earned the Cop of the Month for September for arresting two people who were trying to steal jewelry from a person through a scam that is becoming more common within the confines of the 109th Precinct over the last month. The scam, which is often targeted at older individuals, involves people in cars approaching the victims and engaging in conversation with them, typically to ask for directions or seek other assistance. They will then try to place a piece of cheap jewelry around the necks of the victims to thank them, only to also remove much more valuable jewelry from the victims in the process, before driving off before the victims notice. The duo that Officer Friedrich arrested both had several prior arrests for committing this scam.

During the meeting, 109th Precinct Commanding Officer Inspector Kevin J. Coleman said crime is down 14% this year in the precinct, which oversees downtown and east Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Malba, Whitestone, Beechhurst and Bay Terrace. He voiced his optimism that this trend will continue into the new year.