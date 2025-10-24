150K square feet of office leases announced for The Factory in LIC

The full-service real estate investment, development and management firm Atlas Capital announced 150,000 square feet of office leases for the workspace The Factory, located at 30-30 47th Ave. in Long Island City.

Five total transactions were made to lease at The Factory. These include new leases and lease renewals. The leases were agreed upon with the Robert F. Wagner Secondary School of Arts and Technology, Henick Lane, Rough Trade, Digiso and Lodige Industries.

Ownership of The Factory was represented in lease negotiations by the commercial real estate company Newmark. The exclusive leasing agents were Executive Vice Chairman Brian Waterman, Senior Managing Director Jordan Gosin and Associate Director Alex Rosenblum.

“The Factory remains one of Long Island City’s most sought-after office destinations, offering tenants a rare mix of historic character, modern infrastructure and premier amenities,” Waterman said. “Its scale and quality continue to drive strong demand from companies seeking space that elevates both brand and workplace experience.”

The development’s distinctive blend of historic architecture and modern upgrades helps deliver a thoughtfully curated workspace to the tenants. Atlas Capital has invested in multiple enhancements to The Factory in 2025. This includes a redesigned lobby with new furnishings, fixtures, lighting and signage. EV charging capacity was expanded in the indoor parking facility. The food marketplace has added a sushi concept, a Mediterranean grill and a New York City food truck-style eatery. Other popular food options that have long been available at The Factory include Factory Pizza, Vanessa’s Dumplings, Sensible Edibles Vegan Bakery and E&A Café.

Atlas Capital partnered with the non-profit Artists for Humanity for part of the transformation of the lobby. The organization, which is dedicated to mentoring teens through paid professional experiences, had local teen artists create a new art installation in the lobby, called “Whispers of the Wind.” The installation is meant to bring new energy and purpose to The Factory.