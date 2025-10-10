Treat your body and mind to a little self-care this weekend at the LIC Wellness Fest.

The inaugural event is taking place Saturday, Oct.11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., outside Trends LIC, between Jackson Avenue and Thomson Avenue, featuring a range of activities, vendors and an urban obstacle course as 44th Drive is transformed into a beacon of health and wellness.

The festival was made possible by Trends Dispensary who collaborated with Long Island City Partnership and Housing Works, bringing live workouts, nutrition workshops and wellness activations designed for every level, whether participants are just getting started on their fitness journey or are looking for something new to incorporate into their routine.

The day-long event connects a diverse array of small businesses in the area that specialize in sports, wellness and active lifestyles with the community, showcasing a range of services. It will feature free samples and giveaways, fitness demonstrations, massage and recovery zones, nutritional workshops, and complimentary workouts and classes. The highlight of the day involves the Hurricane Fit Race, an urban obstacle course designed for every fitness level, and the opportunity to win prizes and a trophy, including a first-place trophy and $500, a second-place medal and $250 and a third-place medal and $100. The Wellness Fest will also feature exclusive in-store wellness activations from Trends Dispensary for guests 21 years and older, including yoga, sound healing, strength training and Afrobeat aerobics.

Trends Dispensary made its debut in the Long Island City community in April 2024, marking a historic milestone as the first Black-owned, legal adult-use cannabis dispensary. The dispensary, owned by Rodney “Hurricane” Carter Jr., a fitness expert and co-founder of Harlem-based Hurricane Fitness, and Brandon Carter, a software developer, became CAURD’S 100th licensed retailer. The pair have sought to provide more than a storefront, but a space for wellness and community, with a mission to show New Yorkers that cannabis and wellness can go hand in hand when consumed responsibly.

Since its inception, Trends has become one of the largest cannabis dispensaries in New York City. The space has become a hub for community, fitness and wellness, inclusivity, education, and reimagining cannabis culture. They regularly host events, including yoga, meditation, comedy nights, and creative activities such as candle-making workshops, among others. The Wellness Fest will bring an elevated community health and wellness event to the area, offering participants of all ages the opportunity to explore new ways to stay connected with the community and their best selves, through routines that boost both body and mind.

To learn more about the event or Trends Dispensary, go to @Trends.lic