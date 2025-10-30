Sen. Addabbo hears constituents’ concerns at Deja Brew in Richmond Hill

Over the weekend on Oct. 26, state Sen. Joe Addabbo met with some of his constituents at Deja Brew in Richmond Hill to discuss their issues, no matter how small or trivial.

Addabbo started his “Java with Joe” meet-ups a few years ago, and after agonizing over the name, began the bi-weekly sessions as a better way to discuss the problems within District 15, provide those busy during the week with a time to meet with him face-to-face and support local businesses.

“It’s a nicer setting, and hopefully gets them some business,” Addabbo said. “I always take new suggestions, but I’ve been to Deja Brew a couple of times — love that place.”

Deja Brew is a local, family owned business on Jamaica Avebnue that opened last year in September. The owner, Suraj Sooroojballie, is from Guyana, a South American country also in the Caribbean, where he operates another Deja Brew location. Sooroojballie opened the shop in Richmond Hills for his daughter, who can be found working behind the counter as a manager. With help of his day-to-day operations manager and the “true boss,” Heather Rodriguez, Sooroojballie wants his business to be more than just a coffee shop and be a “community hub” for people to discuss local issues and be informed; even hosting meetings upstairs for Addabbo’s non-profit, Family Health Center. To build his brand further, Sooroojballie is currently working on opening a third location in Guyana’s neighboring country, Suriyama, and plans special activities for customers, like candle making or flower bouquet building, which occured on the same day as “Java with Joe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QNS.com (@qnsgram)

“I want to keep networking. The business is good, but giving back to society is a better way of achieving that goal,” Sooroojballie said. “Once [Addabbo’s] here, I always try to be here and talk to him. He’s a great guy.”

The constituents brought up many different issues to Addabbo at the coffee shop, ranging from more personal law issues to tree trimmings out front of there properties. Ryan Graham, is a regular attendee of the “Java with Joe” meet ups and has worked closely with Addabbo. Graham is veteran who served our country during the Iraq war and also a veteran activist as vice chairman of the non-profit Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

“When Ryan comes and talks to me about a veterans issue, he’s obviously talking about hundreds, if not 1000s, of veterans,” Addabbo said. “So it’s good to have Ryan in my ear.”

Graham is seasoned in contacting and discussing the issues with local legislators, but appreciates Addabbo’s personal approach for these particular meetings. Currently on Grahams to-do list is a bill that would give veterans with 100% disability status exemption from property taxes. Addabbo is a member of the Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs committee and sponsor of the bill, and he and Graham spent previous coffee meets planning how to get other legislators on board. After passing both the State Senate and Assembly over the summer, the bill has yet to be delivered to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“If Joe asked me, I could have brought my VA laptop, my PIV card, federal ID, plug it in. If there’s any veterans come in, I can do claims for them,” Graham said. “We’ve been doing it for free for over 100 years.”

Around six people including Graham attended this session of “Java with Joe,” but Addabbo says that there can be as many 20 over the two-hour period. For those interested, each meeting is kept private with Addabbo and Assistant Community Liaison Tom Dellanno while others wait separately within the store. No issue is too small for “Java with Joe,” and Addabbo says that they can sometimes be humorous.

Last year at his first meeting in Deja Brew, two Cub Scouts came to the table. They said they “had an issue with ICE,” too which Addabbo and Dellanno shared a nervous glance. However, the kids meant the lower-case version, and were concerned about a dangerous patch of black-ice in their neighborhood and the potential of people falling.

“So he leans in and he goes ‘When it gets cold, there’s a patch of ice outside of my house,” Addabbo laughed. “I was so relieved. Where’s your corner? I’ll get out there with a shovel and take care of it myself.”

There are still a few opportunities to meet with Addabbo yourself to get advice, share concerns like ice, or just have a cup of joe with Joe:

Saturday, Nov. 8

10 a.m. to noon

The Hills Café

107-11 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills (Use Ascan Avenue Entrance)

Sunday, Nov. 9

10 a.m. to noon

Rego Park Café

94-14 63rd Drive, Rego Park