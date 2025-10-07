Sen. Addabbo kicks off annual Fall Food Drive in Glendale

State Sen. Joe Addabbo’s office on Monday began its annual Fall Food Drive, accepting non-perishables to be donated to Sacred Heart Parish Ministries Food Pantry in Glendale. Dry food, canned goods, condiments and cooking ingredients like flour and oil can be dropped off at either of Addabbo’s offices in Woodhaven or Middle Village, from Oct. 6 to Nov. 24.

“I talked to people in line who have a job, or two jobs and are just trying to provide for their families. This is for anyone,” Addabbo said. “Whether its the rising prices of common produce or the cost of living; these days there are multiple factors as to why these food pantries are needed.”

Approximately 13% of Queens County households experienced food insecurity in 2024, according to the New York City Council, which is just under the national average. As food prices continue to rise, Sacred Heart Food Pantry continues to serve hundreds of families every week for 11 months of the year, offering help and discretion to those in need.

The food pantry is located around in the Convent across the street from Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Glendale and is operated by Parish Ministries Tara Bear and Gina Lehman. Both women have children that attend the Catholic school next door, and the pantry is covered in their artwork. According to Bear, familiar faces have returned to the food bank in recent months, as well as newcomers that are often nervous or uncomfortable when they first visit.

“I have been in lines for food pantries,” Bear said. “There were times back home in South Carolina we had no job and no food, so I know how humbling that can be. We just want to make sure people have full bellies, and nobody wants to worry if their kid has enough to eat.”

The process is simple and discrete with no lines. Though guests must arrive with a valid ID to ensure they live within Glendale and fill out a form listing the members of their household, the records are kept privately for the parish to follow up with families and ensure the shelves are stocked with appropriate items when they arrive. Bear and Lehman fill the shelves with the essentials beforehand and guests may pick out up to two tote bags worth of food or other supplies once per week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The feeling when you leave here, even if it was just one person, you can say ‘I really helped someone today,” said Lehman.

When considering what to donate, Bear recommends checking expiration dates, signs of pests, and handing refrigerated items directly into the office. Canned goods and pasta are always appreciated, but simple things such as mayonnaise, beef stock or treats are always the first to go.

“Sometimes they’ll bring their kids. We don’t get them too much… but they get so happy if they see a juice box or something on the shelf like fruit snacks or flavored oatmeal,” said Bear.

Both Bear and Lehman appreciate the work they do and the feeling of helping their community, and are often surprised to find that the same people who need the pantry come with donations of their own. A stack of donated books sits in the corner, and others bring food or clothes of their own to trade for other items.

The donations received from Addabbo’s 2024 food drive lasted Sacred Heart several months, and other community organizations like the Knights of Columbus, the Kiwanis Queens Division, and fellow Queens representative Councilwoman Joann Ariola.

“When we do these drives, I’m always so taken aback and appreciative of the people that just give,” said Addabbo. “[The Sacred Heart Food Pantry] is on a great mission to help others, so we do these whenever we can.”