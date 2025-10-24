Sen. Addabbo’s ‘Java with Joe’ returning Sunday in Richmond Hill

Last month, State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. announced he will be going on a tour to the different neighborhoods within his district, including Glendale, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Forest Hills to share a cup of coffee and hear directly from constituents.

The first two meetings already took place, but the next will take place Sunday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Deja Brew, located at 102-10 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill.

“I really look forward to the ‘Java with Joe’ events because they allow me to spend meaningful time with my constituents,” Addabbo said. “Establishing personal bonds with the community is a key part of my role.”

Addabbo’s office is accessible to the public during the week at either of his district offices in Middle Village and Woodhaven, or via phone and email. However, for most of us working during normal business hours, it can be difficult to make a pit stop if your issue requires a more personal touch. Addabbo wants to extend that opportunity to those people and has been spending a few hours of his weekend every other week to do so.

“I’m grateful to the local businesses that host these important discussions.”

If you can’t make it to Richmond Hill this weekend, you’ll have two more opportunities for some “Java with Joe.”

Saturday, Nov. 8

10 a.m. to noon

The Hills Café

107-11 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills (use Ascan Avenue entrance)

Sunday, Nov. 9

10 a.m. to noon

Rego Park Café

94-14 63rd Drive, Rego Park