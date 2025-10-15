Sen. Addabbo bringing mobile mammogram screening bus to Middle Village

New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. has partnered with the American-Italian Cancer Foundation to bring free mammogram screenings to his constituents on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. outside of his district office, located at 66-85 73rd Pl. in Middle Village.

The American-Italian Cancer Foundation’s Mammogram Bus will be providing free screenings to women who register for the event through Addabbo’s office. Appointments for getting a free screening from this Mammogram Bus can be made by calling the American-Italian Cancer Foundation at 877-628-9090. While registrations for the event are preferred, walk-ins will also be welcomed, albeit on a limited basis.

“Regular screenings play a vital role in catching cancer early, particularly breast cancer, since an earlier diagnosis can be lifesaving,” Addabbo said. “I’m honored to sponsor this event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and to support it year-round as well. I appreciate the American-Italian Cancer Foundation for bringing this important, no-cost service in my district.”

In order to be eligible to receive this clinical exam, patients must be between 40 and 79 years of age, currently living in New York City and have gone at least 12 months since their last mammogram. Patients between 50 and 79 years old who do not have insurance are also welcome for this event, as there are no co-payments and all deductibles are waived for the service.