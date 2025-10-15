State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. (right) and Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott (left) met with parents and children during their Library Card Sign-Up Month celebration.

State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. partnered with the Queens Public Library (QPL) to host a special day full of activities in celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Glendale Library, located at 78-60 73rd Pl. in Glendale.

The event featured an assortment of activities intended to promote the resources available at the Glendale Library and other QPL locations. With the new school year having recently begun, local students were encouraged to get their free library cards.

Among the activities available to attendees were face painting from Party Colors, the “History of Balloons” with Nick the Balloonatic and a Salsa Concert with Sureno.

During the face painting activity, kids had the chance to get their faces drawn with colorful images of flowers, butterflies, tigers and other images. Nick the Balloonatic gave out free balloon creations he made, including flowers, cartoon characters, superheroes and more. Among the popular Salsa songs that Sureno played was “Oye Cómo Va” by Tito Puente.

“A library card grants free access to learning, entertainment and discovery,” Addabbo said. “I believe it’s vital that we seize occasions like Library Card Sign-Up Month to highlight the wide range of resources available within our neighborhoods across all Queens Public Library locations. I’m honored to team up with QPL once more for another fantastic event.”

Library staff members were on hand at the celebration to help the kids in attendance and their families sign up for library cards. Additionally, a tent was set up outside the library, where more staff members gave out free new books, drawstring backpacks, pencils and other goodies.

“I support continued funding for Queens Library so it can maintain and expand access to resources,” Addabbo said. “Investment in libraries strengthens neighborhoods, supports small businesses and enhances workforce development.”

Addabbo and QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott were present to greet and engage in conversations with the families who attended the event.

Library cards serve as powerful tools for exploration and opportunity, as they provide users with free unrestricted access to books, digital content, homework assistance, language education and employment resources at the library. Through services like these, the local libraries enhance their respective neighborhoods in the Queens community.