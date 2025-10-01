AG’s office investigates fatal collision in Cambria Heights involving off-duty cop

AG’s office launched a probe into a fatal collision in Cambria Heights involving an off-duty police officer that killed a motorcyclist from Springfield Gardens on the night of Saturday, Sept. 27.

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has launched a probe into the death of a civilian from Springfield Gardens who was struck and killed by an off-duty cop while riding his motorcycle in Cambria Heights on the night of Saturday, Sept. 27.

Authorities say that Royan Thomas, 34, of Thurston Street, was riding a 2008 Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle with a female passenger traveling northbound on Francis Lewis Boulevard at 7:58 p.m. when he slammed into the front passenger door of a 2007 Honda Odyssey, driven by a 50-year-old man, the off-duty police officer.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the driver was attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Linden Boulevard when the crash occurred. The impact of the collision ejected Thomas from his Yamaha onto the roadway, where he sustained severe head trauma. The 24-year-old woman was also ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway on the northeast corner of the intersection, causing serious injuries, according to authorities.

EMS and police from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the location. EMS pronounced Thomas dead at the scene and transported his passenger to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in critical but stable condition. The off-duty police officer was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act of omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.