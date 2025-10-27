Quantcast
Douglaston
News

Photos: Alley Pond Environmental Center hosts annual Green Gala

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
alley pond environmental center
Attendees of the Alley Pond Environmental Center’s 2025 Green Gala view the items available for the silent auction.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The non-profit Alley Pond Environmental Center hosted its annual Green Gala, where it celebrated Queens community members for their contributions to the borough, on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Terrace on the Park, located at 52-11 111th St. in Flushing.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This year’s honorees were Teamsters Local 210 Director of Organizing and Strategic Partnerships Bernadette Kelly and Dadras Architects Partners Robert and Victor Dadras.

(Left to right) Green Gala honorees Robert Dadras, Victor Dadras and Bernadette Kelly with Alley Pond Environmental Center Executive Director Irene Scheid. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“I’m honored to be in the presence of people that grew up here and continue to support our great neighborhoods,” King said. “And I’m truly honored to receive the Green Award from APEC, an organization that embodies everything I believe in: education, stewardship, the power of people, of us all coming together and turning up for each other and to care for our community.”

King with Teamsters Local 812 President and Principal Officer Joseph Vitta. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to recognizing these honorees, the Green Gala also provided attendees with cocktails and dinner, as well as the opportunity to take part in a silent auction and a 50/50 cash raffle.

Some of the items available in the silent auction. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
More items from the silent auction. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Some of the notable attendees of the Green Gala included Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblymember Edward Braunstein and NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (fourth from left) issued a proclamation commemorating the event, while Assemblymember Edward Braunstein (fifth from left) issued citations to the honorees. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Also during the event, the new Alley Pond Environmental Center building was celebrated for achieving LEED certification, with the architecture firm, Leroy Street Studios, being presented with a LEED certification plaque. The building was awarded this certification for demonstrating significant performance in areas like energy efficiency, water conservation, use of sustainable materials and indoor environmental quality, leading to reduced environmental impact and potential cost savings for occupants.

(Left to right) Lesli Stinger of Leroy Street Studios, NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, Alley Pond Environmental Center Board Member Anna Marie Vallone, Alley Pond Environmental Center Executive Director Irene Scheid, NYC Parks Northeast Queens Parks Administrator Liz Asaro and Alley Pond Environmental Center Board President Mike Agnello. Photo by Willy Airaldi

Located at 229-10 Northern Blvd. in Douglaston, the Alley Pond Environmental Center has been an educational oasis for environmental studies in the borough of Queens for nearly 50 years. More than 50,000 people have attended the non-profit’s environmental education classes and programs each year.

Other than the environmental education classes and programs, the Alley Pond Environmental Center also offers nature-themed school class trips to the center, evening cooking, guided nature walks and more topical programs that interest people of all ages.

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Douglaston News

More from Around New York