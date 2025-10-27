Photos: Alley Pond Environmental Center hosts annual Green Gala

Attendees of the Alley Pond Environmental Center’s 2025 Green Gala view the items available for the silent auction.

The non-profit Alley Pond Environmental Center hosted its annual Green Gala, where it celebrated Queens community members for their contributions to the borough, on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Terrace on the Park, located at 52-11 111th St. in Flushing.

This year’s honorees were Teamsters Local 210 Director of Organizing and Strategic Partnerships Bernadette Kelly and Dadras Architects Partners Robert and Victor Dadras.

“I’m honored to be in the presence of people that grew up here and continue to support our great neighborhoods,” King said. “And I’m truly honored to receive the Green Award from APEC, an organization that embodies everything I believe in: education, stewardship, the power of people, of us all coming together and turning up for each other and to care for our community.”

In addition to recognizing these honorees, the Green Gala also provided attendees with cocktails and dinner, as well as the opportunity to take part in a silent auction and a 50/50 cash raffle.

Some of the notable attendees of the Green Gala included Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblymember Edward Braunstein and NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa.

Also during the event, the new Alley Pond Environmental Center building was celebrated for achieving LEED certification, with the architecture firm, Leroy Street Studios, being presented with a LEED certification plaque. The building was awarded this certification for demonstrating significant performance in areas like energy efficiency, water conservation, use of sustainable materials and indoor environmental quality, leading to reduced environmental impact and potential cost savings for occupants.

Located at 229-10 Northern Blvd. in Douglaston, the Alley Pond Environmental Center has been an educational oasis for environmental studies in the borough of Queens for nearly 50 years. More than 50,000 people have attended the non-profit’s environmental education classes and programs each year.

Other than the environmental education classes and programs, the Alley Pond Environmental Center also offers nature-themed school class trips to the center, evening cooking, guided nature walks and more topical programs that interest people of all ages.