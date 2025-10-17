Anemi Modern Greek blends traditional and modern Greek flavors in Queens

On a busy street like 31st Ave. in Astoria, sometimes all you need is a place to escape to let the feeling of calm wash over you as you enter the doors of somewhere warm and inviting. Anemi, which means “breeze” in Greek, is also the name of a new Modern Greek restaurant located at 30-17 31st St. which seeks to provide that same feeling as guests enter the doors of the cozy, low-lit space, offering dishes like lobster pasta and grilled branzino.

“We came up with Anemi, which means ‘breeze,’” said George Kalosis, the restaurant’s owner. “A breeze moves you away; when it’s a hot day in the summer, and you feel a breeze, you think, ‘oh, that’s so nice, I was ready for that breeze,’ and we thought it worked really well here.”

The restaurant is located inside the Voco Hotel, which opened its doors in August, with Anemi making its debut just a month later. The intimate space features a cozy bar area alongside tables and furniture, which were all brought from Greece, but the dining speakeasy truly unfolds as guests discover the restaurant’s expansive dining area, adorned with sheer curtains, low lighting and delicate, detailed artwork on the walls.

The restaurant, owned by Kalosis and his partners, Nick Neokleous and Jack Trandidis, came from a dream Kalosis had for many years to one day open his own restaurant. Kalosis has lived in Astoria for seven years, having moved there from Greece. He’s worked in hospitality venues in Manhattan as well as in Queens at Anassa Taverna on Astoria Boulevard, where he gained extensive knowledge of the restaurant industry. When his vision began to get stagnant, Kalosis said it was a good friend and mentor, Giorgio Kaloudis, who gave him an extra push to finally embark on his dream.

“He helped me to make my dream come true,” said Kalosis. “He pushed me in the beginning, because I was working for many years at Anassa, and he was like ‘George, you have to open something, you have to do it for you,’ and that dream kind of got slept on, and he woke me up and pushed me so I’m very grateful for him and also for my partners.”

Anemi’s menu offers a play on traditional and modern, with dishes representing different regions of Greece from the islands to the mainland, including dishes like the Kokkinisto, made with short rib, light red sauce, mitzithra and fries, and traditional seafood dishes like Branzino, a whole grilled fish with olive oil, lemon emulsion and capers and a choice of a side of lemon potatoes or red swiss chard. They also serve lobster pasta, made of linguine, lobster, chili, tomato and basil, as well as Truffle Mushroom Risotto and Petit Filet Mignon. The restaurant features a raw bar, which includes oysters on the half shell served with a mango mignonette, as well as clams on the half shell and tuna tartare. For starters, they offer traditional dishes such as zucchini chips and grilled octopus, as well as steamed mussels and beef carpaccio.

“We wanted to keep that Greek identity,” said Kalosis. “Obviously, there are a few Greek restaurants in Astoria, but I always wanted to do a concept that will have traditional Greek recipes with a little twist because everybody wants that modern, fresh look, but I also wanted a place that will look warm and feel like home.”

Their drink menu has an extensive range of white and red wines, with a nod to Greek history, with wines with ancient Greek names like Pandora, Kyklos, and Irida.

“We wanted to be connected with Greece and tell a story so our guests could be connected, and it’s a nice story for the whole menu,” said Kalosis.

Their specialty cocktails offer a modern twist with fun drinks like the Foufou, a cocktail made with spicy jalapeno tequila, mango puree, and citrus, and the Brigitte Bardot, a vanilla and citrus cocktail crafted with vanilla vodka, Aperol and tropical puree that’s equally delicious and aesthetically pleasing. For those seeking a drink with an espresso martini vibe, they offer the Kalypso, crafted with sweet mastiha, espresso and a hint of cocoa.

“It was always my dream to open a place- I wanted to offer that hospitality and that warm, welcoming feeling, and I want to take care of people,” said Kalosis. “It’s been working really well now, we’re in a good position. I’m very happy and I cannot wait to welcome everybody from Astoria, Queens, to a great experience.”

Anemi Modern Greek is open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Follow them at @anemimoderngreek or visit their website.