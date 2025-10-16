Photos: Nonprofit Dancing Dreams holds annual Fall Fest at Bay Terrace Shopping Center

Hundreds of community members gathered for Dancing Dreams’ annual Fall Fest at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

The nonprofit Dancing Dreams held its annual Fall Fest celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center, at the newly created outdoor dining area near the Just Salad and SoBol.

This family-friendly outdoor event, co-sponsored by Cord Meyer, attracted hundreds of attendees.

Activities there included live performances, dancing, games, face painting, a bake sale and more.

Free pumpkins were available for attendees, courtesy of Cord Meyer. People had the option to decorate their pumpkins by painting them.

Dancing Dreams, located at 211-47 26th Ave. in Bayside, within the Bay Terrace Shopping Center, serves kids with physical and mental disabilities who have an interest in dancing. The classes they provide are adapted to allow for every child to participate to the best of their abilities.

“We wanted to include the Bay Terrace community in this event and open it up to the entire community and have a free community event,” Dancing Dreams Founder and Executive Director Joann Ferrara said.