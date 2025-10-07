New anti-litter signs, trash receptacles installed along Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge thanks to new task force

New anti-litter signs and a dozen new trash cans were installed along the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge in September. Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association Co-President Phyllis Inserillo was on hand for the installations in her capacity as Council Member Joann Ariola’s Chief of Staff.

New anti-litter signs and a dozen new trash cans were installed along the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge in September, weeks after Council Member Joann Ariola and state Sen. James Sanders met with city and state agencies to discuss ongoing issues on the span that connects Broad Channel and Howard Beach.

“This delivery makes good on our promise to bring a multi-agency, multi-level solution to this chronic problem,” Ariola said. “For too long, the Addabbo Bridge has been a dumping ground. With these new cans and signage, as well as a renewed commitment to sweep the area and pick up litter, I believe that we will finally be able to move into a new, cleaner chapter for the bridge and its visitors.”





During the meeting at the bridge on Aug. 28, the two colleagues in government conducted a walking tour on the bridge, pointing out trash along the walkway frequented by people who catch fish. On windy days, much of the trash gets blown into Jamaica Bay.

“Working together to clean the Addabbo Bridge exemplifies our commitment to maintaining our community’s infrastructure and ensuring a safer, cleaner environment for all residents,” Sanders said. “By joining forces, we can uplift our neighborhoods and foster a sense of pride in our community.”

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT) installed the new trash cans and signage on the bridge on Sept. 26.

“The State Department of Transportation continuously works with local and state agency partners to address maintenance concerns on our roadways,” NYSDOT Region 11 Director Erik Koester said. “Because of these important partnerships, in coordination with the New York City Department of Transportation, a dozen new trash receptacles and new pedestrian signage were installed along the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge, enhancing the appeal of the structure and everyone who utilizes it.”

“I am proud to work with partners who don’t simply sit back and accept the status quo from government agencies,” she said. “These kinds of joint task forces are so necessary because they make sure that people stop playing the blame game and actually work together to get the job done.”