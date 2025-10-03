Armed robber sought for stealing nearly $3K from Ozone Park market late last month: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly robbed an Ozone Park grocery store at gunpoint late last month.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a balaclava-wearing armed robber who targeted an Ozone Park grocery store late last month.

The suspect was caught on camera walking into the market at 75-05 101st Ave. just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, approaching a 42-year-old store employee. The perpetrator demanded money from the cash register, and when the victim hesitated, the intruder lifted his shirt and reached for a handgun in his waistband, police said Thursday. He then went behind the counter, shoved the worker aside and removed approximately $2,800 in cash from the register. The suspect fled the store on foot, traveling northbound on 75th Street toward Atlantic Avenue.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion with a slim build. He wore a blue jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a camouflage balaclava.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 28, the 102nd Precinct has reported 106 robberies so far in 2025, 23 fewer than the 129 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 17.85, according to the most recent CompStat report.