Art-tractions dominate JFKR Advisory Council meeting

The quarterly JFK Airport Redevelopment Community Advisory Council meeting was packed with 300 local residents to hear about the opportunities, continued construction and goals of New Terminal One (NTO) and Terminal 6 (JMP), and enhancements at T4 and T8 at JFK Airport.

Executives from each terminal shared their attainment of minority hiring and concessions diversity, through URW, in their continued terminal design as part of the overall JFK Airport $19 billion redevelopment.

At the top of the talking points list, CEO Jennifer Aument of NTO and COO Karen Ali of T6 were proud and enthusiastic about their commitment to local artists to create beautiful, imaginative and exciting artwork to be an integral part throughout their new terminals.

Some of these local artists were introduced to the attendees and stood by their works that will be integrated into the planned beauty and enhancement to travelers.

Supported by the Port Authority to bring strong local influence to these new terminals, this support of artistry and their art-tractions have already been implemented at Terminal B at Newark and at TB and Delta terminals at LaGuardia Airport, which recently won the Best U.S. Airport Award by Forbes Travel. It seems that the Port has every intention of being known as the local art capital of world-class airports, and the terminals at JFK feel that their commitment to this goal is something that the developers and community can feel a great sense of inclusion and pride.