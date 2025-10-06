Astoria Halloween Bar Crawl returns Oct. 18

It’s time to get dressed in your spookiest apparel and join Astoria’s Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday, October 18, for an afternoon of fun, festivities and more.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 2 p.m., are on sale now and will continue through the night at an array of Astoria’s favorite bars, offering drink specials and prizes for the best costume.

The bar crawl is the second annual event featuring spaces such as The Wolfhound, Irish Rover, Sissy McGinty’s and Murphy’s Bar. The group of bars regularly collaborates with each other throughout the year, hosting events and bar crawls to bring the community together and offer opportunities for people in the neighborhood to connect and have fun.

The event is a great opportunity to go all out and be creative with your look, while also meeting with friends for an unforgettable afternoon. The bar crawl begins at The Wolfhound at 2 p.m., where the party is just getting started, followed by The Irish Rover from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Next, the crawl continues at Sissy McGinty’s from 5:30 to 7 p.m., before heading to Murphy’s Bar from 7 p.m. on, where a DJ will keep the festivities going well into the night. Each space brings its own unique vibe and drink specials, and seeing everyone in their different costumes and looks always brings a fun energy to the event.

Whether you want to go all out and try to win the prize for best costume or are just looking for a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit, the annual bar crawl is bound to have something for everyone. From fun drinks, food, music and more, the Halloween Bar Crawl showcases the camaraderie and spirit in Astoria, featuring small business owners and community members alike.

For more information, visit @Thewolfhound or any of the participating bars’ Instagram pages and stay tuned for more fun Halloween events at the venues throughout the month.