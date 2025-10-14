Average price of homes in Queens climbs year-over-year in third quarter of 2025: report

The average price of homes in Queens has gone up year-over-year during the third quarter of 2025.

The average price for homes intended for between one and three families in Queens rose year-over-year during the third quarter of 2025, according to a report by the real estate firm Brown Harris Stevens.

Over this period of time, there was a 6% increase in the average price, from $961,458 in the third quarter of 2024 to $1,017,786 in the third quarter of 2025. This also marks the third consecutive quarter to mark a jump in this category.

The number of closings for these types of homes has remained mostly static across this period of time. There was a minuscule decrease, from 1,489 closings in the third quarter of 2024 to 1,484 in the third quarter of 2025. However, this marks a big jump from the 1,288 closings in the second quarter of 2025.

Apartments in Queens had a modest 2% jump in average sales price across this span, from $497,845 in the third quarter of 2024 to $509,279 in the third quarter of 2025.

Closings for apartments in the borough followed a similar trend as the average sales price, having gone up from 1,239 in 2024 to 1,250 in 2025.

The sharpest climb in average sales price occurred in northeast Queens, which is comprised of the neighborhoods of Bay Terrace, Bayside, Bellerose, College Point, Douglaston, Floral Park, Flushing, Little Neck and Whitestone. The area experienced a 9% boost in average sales price, from $1,105,803 in 2024 to $1,202,439 in 2025. Over this same period of time, the number of closings for these homes dropped from 388 last year to 370 this year.

Northeast Queens also had the most significant rise in the average price for apartments. There was a 9% increase, from $466,769 last year to $509,581 this year.

Closings for homes that could fit between one and three families increased the most in central Queens, which is made up of Briarwood, Corona, Forest Hills, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Rego Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven. After having 353 closings in the third quarter of 2024, the area saw 377 in the third quarter of 2025.

Central Queens also experienced the biggest gains in closings for apartments over this period of time. Closings for apartments rose from 361 last year to 374 this year.