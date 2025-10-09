Photos: Bayside Business Association honors Monahan and Fitzgerald owner during annual golf tournament

The Bayside Business Association honored Jeff Reinhart, owner of the local Irish restaurant Monahan and Fitzgerald, for exemplifying dedication, service and small business leadership in the community during their annual golf tournament and networking event on Monday, Sept. 29, at the Clearview Golf Course, located at 202-12 Willets Point Blvd. in Bayside.

Reinhart has worked hard to ensure that Monahan and Fitzgerald is a hub in the Bayside community for celebration, support and civic pride.

Under Reinhart’s leadership, Monahan and Fitzgerald has hosted fundraisers for local causes, championed the Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade and maintained traditions that have brought the community together. As a result, the restaurant reflects the Bayside Business Association’s mission of driving business and building community.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized for being in business for so many years in Bayside,” Reinhart said. “I love and have supported the Bayside Business Association for many years, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Among those on hand for the event were Bayside Business Association President Ed Probst and Assemblymember Edward Braunstein.

“Some like to come and play golf and others like to network with the community. It’s a great way for us to honor the people in the Bayside community that have made this community what it is, guys like Jeff Reinhart,” Probst said. “But it also allows for a relaxing day where our members, our friends, the residents and businesses can come together. Enjoy a great day out on the course and also get to talk to one another, network and hopefully flourish business in the community.”

The Bayside Business Association’s annual golf tournament brings together local business leaders, entrepreneurs and civic leaders for a day of golf, networking and celebration. Proceeds raised from this signature event go towards supporting the Bayside Business Association’s mission of empowering local businesses and strengthening the neighborhood’s civic and economic landscape.

“It’s important for our businesses to succeed,” Braunstein said. “It creates jobs, it broadens our tax base and those organizations that help promote business, like the Bayside Business Association, are important. I just wanted to come and show my appreciation for all the work that they do.”